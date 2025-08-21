US Open 2025 draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch men's and women's singles draws – All you need to know

The final grand slam of the year is all set to begin, as the best players in the world of tennis reach the iconic grounds of Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York. The second hard-court slam event of the year, and the one that will signal the end of the tennis summer and the start of the race for points in the last portion of the tennis calendar. Jannik Sinner is the defending champion of the US Open men's singles trophy.(AFP)

Italian star Jannik Sinner and Belarusian heavy-hitter Aryna Sabalkenka are the defending champions of this year’s singles tournament, both players entering as world number one to boot. In particular, it is Sinner who has to keep an eye out for Carlos Alcaraz, right on his tail and capable of taking over the number one spot at this tournament.

It is a guarantee that Sinner and Alcaraz, as the top two seeds, can only face off in the final, but every match before that will be up in the air. The seeded players will keep a wary eye on which banana-peel players they might be confronted with, while those just outside the seedings will hope to get a kind draw in their opening rounds.

When is the US Open 2025 draw?

The US Open 2025 draw will take place on Thursday, 21 August 2025, in New York.

At what time will the US Open 2025 draw take place?

The US Open 2025 draw will take place on Thursday at 9:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local).

Where will the US Open 2025 draw be broadcast in India?

Star Sports has the rights to the US Open for 2025, but the draw may only be available online.

Where will the US Open 2025 draw be livestreamed in India?

JioHotstar has the livestreaming rights to the US Open for 2025, but the draw may only be broadcast on the US Open website or the US Open Youtube channel.

However, you can find analysis of the draw once it happens here on hindustantimes.com.

Men’s singles seeds, US Open 2025

1) Jannik Sinner

2) Carlos Alcaraz

3) Alexander Zverev

4) Taylor Fritz

5) Jack Draper

6) Ben Shelton

7) Novak Djokovic

8) Alex de Minaur

9) Karen Khachanov

10) Lorenzo Musetti

11) Holger Rune

12) Casper Ruud

13) Daniil Medvedev

14) Tommy Paul

15) Andrey Rublev

16) Jakub Mensik

17) Frances Tiafoe

18) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

19) Francisco Cerundolo

20) Jiri Lehecka

21) Tomas Machac

22) Ugo Humbert

23) Alexander Bublik

24) Flavio Cobolli

25) Felix Auger-Aliassime

26) Stefanos Tsitsipas

27) Denis Shapovalov

28) Alex Michelsen

29) Tallon Griekspoor

30) Brandon Nakashima

31) Gabriel Diallo

32) Luciano Darderi

Women’s singles seeds, US Open 2025

1) Aryna Sabalenka

2) Iga Swiatek

3) Coco Gauff

4) Jessica Pegula

5) Mirra Andreeva

6) Madison Keys

7) Jasmine Paolini

8) Amanda Anisimova

9) Elena Rybakina

10) Emma Navarro

11) Karolina Muchova

12) Elina Svitolina

13) Ekaterina Alexandrova

14) Clara Tauson

15) Daria Kasatkina

16) Belinda Bencic

17) Liudmila Samsonova

18) Beatriz Haddad Maia

19) Elise Mertens

20) Diana Shnaider

21) Linda Noskova

22) Victoria Mboko

23) Naomi Osaka

24) Veronika Kudermetova

25) Jelena Ostapenko

26) Sofia Kenin

27) Marta Kostyuk

28) Magdalena Frech

29) Anna Kalinskaya

30) Dayana Yastremska

31) Leylah Fernandez

32) McCartney Kessler