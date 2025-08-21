US Open 2025 draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch men's and women's singles draws – All you need to know
Live streaming details for the US Open 2025, beginning next week in New York.
The final grand slam of the year is all set to begin, as the best players in the world of tennis reach the iconic grounds of Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York. The second hard-court slam event of the year, and the one that will signal the end of the tennis summer and the start of the race for points in the last portion of the tennis calendar.
Italian star Jannik Sinner and Belarusian heavy-hitter Aryna Sabalkenka are the defending champions of this year’s singles tournament, both players entering as world number one to boot. In particular, it is Sinner who has to keep an eye out for Carlos Alcaraz, right on his tail and capable of taking over the number one spot at this tournament.
It is a guarantee that Sinner and Alcaraz, as the top two seeds, can only face off in the final, but every match before that will be up in the air. The seeded players will keep a wary eye on which banana-peel players they might be confronted with, while those just outside the seedings will hope to get a kind draw in their opening rounds.
When is the US Open 2025 draw?
The US Open 2025 draw will take place on Thursday, 21 August 2025, in New York.
At what time will the US Open 2025 draw take place?
The US Open 2025 draw will take place on Thursday at 9:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local).
Where will the US Open 2025 draw be broadcast in India?
Star Sports has the rights to the US Open for 2025, but the draw may only be available online.
Where will the US Open 2025 draw be livestreamed in India?
JioHotstar has the livestreaming rights to the US Open for 2025, but the draw may only be broadcast on the US Open website or the US Open Youtube channel.
However, you can find analysis of the draw once it happens here on hindustantimes.com.
Men’s singles seeds, US Open 2025
1) Jannik Sinner
2) Carlos Alcaraz
3) Alexander Zverev
4) Taylor Fritz
5) Jack Draper
6) Ben Shelton
7) Novak Djokovic
8) Alex de Minaur
9) Karen Khachanov
10) Lorenzo Musetti
11) Holger Rune
12) Casper Ruud
13) Daniil Medvedev
14) Tommy Paul
15) Andrey Rublev
16) Jakub Mensik
17) Frances Tiafoe
18) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
19) Francisco Cerundolo
20) Jiri Lehecka
21) Tomas Machac
22) Ugo Humbert
23) Alexander Bublik
24) Flavio Cobolli
25) Felix Auger-Aliassime
26) Stefanos Tsitsipas
27) Denis Shapovalov
28) Alex Michelsen
29) Tallon Griekspoor
30) Brandon Nakashima
31) Gabriel Diallo
32) Luciano Darderi
Women’s singles seeds, US Open 2025
1) Aryna Sabalenka
2) Iga Swiatek
3) Coco Gauff
4) Jessica Pegula
5) Mirra Andreeva
6) Madison Keys
7) Jasmine Paolini
8) Amanda Anisimova
9) Elena Rybakina
10) Emma Navarro
11) Karolina Muchova
12) Elina Svitolina
13) Ekaterina Alexandrova
14) Clara Tauson
15) Daria Kasatkina
16) Belinda Bencic
17) Liudmila Samsonova
18) Beatriz Haddad Maia
19) Elise Mertens
20) Diana Shnaider
21) Linda Noskova
22) Victoria Mboko
23) Naomi Osaka
24) Veronika Kudermetova
25) Jelena Ostapenko
26) Sofia Kenin
27) Marta Kostyuk
28) Magdalena Frech
29) Anna Kalinskaya
30) Dayana Yastremska
31) Leylah Fernandez
32) McCartney Kessler