Viral video: Andrei Arlovski fights four men in backstage brawl at Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

Andrei Arlovski will face Ben Rothwell on February 7, 2026,(Instagram/@andreiarlovski ) After Anthony Joshua's stunning victory, a member of Jack Doherty's group allegedly bumped into Andrei Arlovski backstage, which sparked a fight. Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski found himself in a heated brawl at the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match on December 19, 2025, at Miami's Kaseya Center. After Joshua knocked out Paul, Arlovski ran into a backstage fight with four men.

Andrei Arlovski’s brawl at Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

After Anthony Joshua's stunning victory, a member of Jack Doherty's group allegedly bumped into Andrei Arlovski backstage, which sparked an altercation, Live Mint reported. Arlovski reacted violently by kicking Doherty in the back, quickly intensifying the conflict.

Doherty, a 22-year-old streamer with over 15 million subscribers on YouTube, was accompanied by two friends and a bodyguard. All of them intervened as the mayhem began. The dramatic moments were captured on camera by eyewitnesses, who saw Arlovski easily defeat his adversaries.

Also read: College Football Playoff 2025-26 schedule set: Check dates, matchups and more

Video of Andrei Arlovski's backstage brawl

The altercation brought to light the enormous gap between the fighting skills of influencers looking for publicity and professional athletes like Arlovski. When they realised who they were dealing with, Doherty's entourage retreated, according to witnesses. Videos of the fight quickly gained popularity on sites like X and Reddit.

However, it also remains unclear whether the incident was genuine or staged.

Andrei Arlovski's upcoming fights

In a major bare-knuckle bout, Andrei Arlovski will face Ben Rothwell for the BKFC heavyweight title at KnuckleMania VI on February 7, 2026, in Philadelphia. Arlovski had previously beaten Rothwell twice in MMA. As an MMA fighter, Arlovski has 34 wins and 24 losses.

His last UFC fight was against Martin Buday in June 2024.

Also read: Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson and more: Who’s performing at NFL Christmas halftime shows?

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

Former two-time boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua knocked out Jake Paul in the sixth round of their fight on Friday night. Joshua was too much for Paul to tackle from the get-go. Before finishing the YouTuber-turned-boxer, Joshua dropped Paul twice in the fifth round of the match. However, Jake Paul did not give in.

Although he tried, Paul lacked the stamina and the skills to make a comeback. As soon as the sixth round began, Joshua attacked Paul with a vicious uppercut and ended the match.

With the defeat to Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul currently has 12 wins and two losses inside the professional ring.