What will Taylor Swift’s engagement ring look like? Expert says it’ll be full of…

Taylor Swift makes sure to wear jewellery that catches eyes, like her T charm on her leg at the Grammys or an 87 pendant necklace to show love for Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl, and Swifties never leave a chance to turn the rumour mill on about about what the pop star’s engagement ring might look. Jewellery expert Nilesh Rakholia predicts Taylor Swift's engagement ring will embody a mix of classic design and personal touches. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Jewellery expert Nilesh Rakholia, founder of the brand Abelini, told HELLO! Magazine, the ring is likely to be “both personally meaningful and elegantly stylish, potentially with a vintage-inspired or classic feel, adorned with diamonds or other significant gemstones.”

ALSO READ| When will Taylor Swift release Rep TV? Singer makes shocking announcement

“Taylor's style often incorporates symbolic motifs, including hearts, celestial imagery such as stars and moons and initials. This inclination towards sentimentality suggests that an engagement ring for the musician might feature subtle, personal details or a gemstone chosen for its meaning.”

Taylor Swift takes the stage with T charm hanging during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

“She is known for layering delicate necklaces and stacking rings, indicating an appreciation for pieces that can be both standalone statements and part of a curated collection,” Nilesh adds.

Travis Kelce’s proposal plans? Inside Taylor Swift’s love for red

Notably, Taylor is frequently spotted wearing yellow gold. “While Taylor embraces diamonds, she also shows a fondness for coloured gemstones with personal significance, such as opals, rubies, and sapphires,” Nilesh notes.

Notably, red means a lot to the Cruel Summer singer, like taking the title of one of her most beloved albums or Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Considering her penchant for both classic and vintage-inspired designs, such as the Mejuri Heirloom ring she has been spotted wearing, a potential engagement ring could feature a timeless silhouette,” Nilesh told HELLO!.

“This might translate to a solitaire setting that showcases a significant diamond or a coloured gemstone, perhaps even a design incorporating smaller, accent stones for added sparkle and detail.”

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift reveals in emotional letter she bought back masters to her first 6 albums; says this about Rep TV

“Knowing Taylor, the ring itself, or the way it's revealed, might contain subtle nods or 'Easter eggs' for her fans, perhaps relating to a significant date, a song lyric, or a shared symbol in her relationship,” the jewellery expert concluded.