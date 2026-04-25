'Where does he fit?': Malik Nabers puzzled by Giants’ decision to take Arvell Reese at No. 5

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers gave candid remarks about the team’s first‑round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft during a live Bleacher Report watch‑party broadcast. The Giants have selected Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese at No. 5 and Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa at No. 10. New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers pictured. (AP)

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Reaction to the Arvell Reese pick Nabers said he respected Reese as a player but did not fully understand where he fit on the Giants’ defense. According to USA Today, Nabers told the Bleacher Report audience: “I appreciate the player, don’t misunderstand me, I appreciate the player. But just like, where does he fit?” He went on to say, “You want to rush from the outside, yet we just drafted somebody last year for that same role,” expressing confusion about how the team planned to use its edge‑rush group.

Nabers conveyed that he had hoped that the Giants would take up Caleb Downs with one of their own picks. Nabers believed taking Downs would have helped the team. On the live television, he later watched the Dallas Cowboys select him at No. 11. Speaking on the Bleacher Report stream, Nabers claimed that he would now have to face such a talented defender twice a year as an opponent.

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