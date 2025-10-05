Who are Jim Irsay’s 3 daughters? All on Indianapolis Colts' owners Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jacks

The Indianapolis Colts will battle the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 5. The team has a 3-1 record this season and will be looking to score another victory against Las Vegas. All eyes will be on the new owners of the Indiana-based franchise. The Colts, set to play the Raiders, are under new ownership after Jim Irsay's death. His daughters Carlie, Casey, and Kalen now lead the franchise.(Indianapolis Colts/ Facebook.)

Following the passing of longtime owner and CEO Jim Irsay in May 2025, ownership of the Indianapolis Colts transferred to his daughters Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, People reported. The sisters had already been involved with the team for years as vice chairs and owners, but stepped into expanded leadership roles in June 2025.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon became owner and CEO, Casey Foyt took the title of owner and executive vice president, while Kalen Jackson assumed the roles of owner, chief brand officer, and president of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation. Their father’s wish was to keep the franchise in the family, and the sisters now carry forward his legacy. Here’s all you need to know about Jim Irsay’s three daughters.

Who is Carlie Irsay-Gordon?

Carlie Irsay-Gordon is the oldest daughter. Before becoming CEO, she worked in many areas of the organization, starting as an intern and later serving as vice president. She holds a degree in religious studies from Skidmore College and began a doctoral program in clinical psychology while working for the Colts, according to the team's official website.

Known for wearing a headset on the sidelines to better understand team operations, she told the Colts website in June 2025 that learning the details helps her make better decisions. She and her husband, Zach Gordon, have three children.

Who is Casey Foyt?

Casey Foyt, the middle sister, is now the owner and executive vice president. According to the Colts' official website, she started at the team’s front desk in high school and later worked for the NFL in London, planning its first regular-season game outside North America. She also helped revitalize the Colts Women’s Organization. Married to Indianapolis 500 veteran Anthony J. Foyt IV, she has five children.

Who is Kalen Jackson?

Kalen Jackson, the youngest, joined the Colts in 2010 after earning a degree in sports management and marketing from Indiana University. She leads the team’s mental health initiative “Kicking The Stigma,” which has pledged more than $31 million to nonprofits. Jackson and her husband Boyd have two daughters.

