Who is Bennedict Mathurin? College stats, contract and other details

Bennedict Mathurin, the Indiana Pacers guard, just put up a career-defining performance in Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals, scoring 27 points off the bench in a 116-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) looks up at his shot during the second half during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Julio Cortez-Pool Photo via Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

But for those just now discovering the rising Canadian star, let’s take a closer look at who he is, where he came from, and why the basketball world should keep watching.

Who is Bennedict Mathurin?

Born and raised in Montreal, Mathurin didn’t take the typical route to NBA stardom. He was the first Canadian-born player to commit to the NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico City. From there, he made his way to college basketball at the University of Arizona.

Bennedict Mathurin's career

Now, at Arizona, during his sophomore season (2021–22), Mathurin averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. His flickable drives and smooth shooting helped him earn Pac-12 Player of the Year honours and All-American recognition. He led the Wildcats to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, though the run ended earlier than expected.

In the 2022 NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers selected Mathurin sixth overall. Shortly afterwards, he signed a rookie-scale contract, a four-year deal worth over $29 million, with team options for years three and four.

On Wednesday night, with a hunger to prove, in the Game 3, with the Finals tied at 1-1, Mathurin came off the bench and erupted for a game-high 27 points.

“Mathurin set the new mark for most points off the bench by a Canadian in an NBA Finals game,” Sportsnet Stats lauded on a X post. The previous record? 24 points by Kelly Olynyk in 2020. Mathurin’s 9-of-12 shooting from the field—including 2-of-3 from deep—and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line made for a masterclass in scoring efficiency.

After a quiet 5-point showing in Game 1, Mathurin dropped 14 in Game 2 before exploding in Game 3. He’s picking up steam at the right time, especially after missing last year’s playoff run due to injury.

The Pacers’ bench outscored the Thunder’s 49-18, and Mathurin’s fingerprints were all over that margin.