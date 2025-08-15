Who is Heather McPhee and why was the top NFLPA attorney placed on leave?

Heather McPhee, a top attorney working with the NFL Players' Association (NFLPA), was placed on administrative by the organization Tuesday following complaints from multiple employees with the organization's human resources department. ESPN reported the story, citing five sources familiar with the matter. Representational image.(REUTERS)

McPhee made it to the headlines a few months ago when her allegations on the NFLPA's finances sparked an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The probe looked into alleged irregularities with licensing deals related to OneTeam Partners, the NFLPA's licensing company.

Who is Heather McPhee?

Heather McFee has been serving as the associate general counsel for the NFLPA since 2009. She has reportedly been an outspoken critic of former NFLPA director Lloyd Howell, per ESPN. During her time with the NFLPA, she has come under the scanner over allegations of bullying and not following the supervisor's directions.

ESPN reported, citing sources, that among the complainants against McPhee are Matt Curtin, the head of NFL Players Inc., a member of the OneTeam Board. As of now, the NFLPA, McPhee, or her lawyer has not responded to press requests for comments on the matter.

Heather McPhee's Allegations Against NFLPA

Heather McPhee reportedly wrote a series of memos to the NFLPA where she suggested that the association could be in legal trouble over a bonus plan for OneTeam board members pursued. Former NFLPA executive director, Lloyd Howell and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark were on the board then.

She asked the NFLPA to investigate the claim in the OneTeam board members over claims that they had allocated shares to themselves. The issue was separately leaked to the FBI by a whistleblower, which sparked a probe. Llyod's role as the director of NFLPA was also part of a separate probe.

Notably, McPhee is not a whistleblower in the case as per the FBI, ESPN reported. It means that he will not have the legal protection of a whistleblower.