Who is Jason Taylor's wife, Monica? 'Coldplay moment' on MNF broadcast goes viral

The Monday Night Football broadcast of the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins turned awkward for former Dolphins DE Jason Taylor. Jason Taylor was in attendance at the game with his wife, Monica, and the audience camera caught them in a supposedly intimate moment inside one of the VIP boxes at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Jason Taylor with wife, Monica Taylor and their son.(Monica Taylor on Instagram)

In the video, Monica Taylor can supposedly be seen getting off Jason Taylor's lap just as the audience camera pans to them. Jason Taylor gets awkward, as Monica gets away from the defensive end. The video went viral, with many joking that it was Jason Taylor's ‘Coldplay moment.’

Here's the viral video:

Who Is Jason Taylor's Wife, Monica?

Jason Taylor's wife Monica Taylor is a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader. The couple married on August 18, 2020, after a year-long engagement and have a son. Born Monica Laurent, she is an entrepreneur, designer, and philanthropist. From 2013 to 2017, she was a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, during which she met Jason.

Her LinkedIn profile states that she is the founder and creative director of Monuit, a women's sleepwear brand. Monica Taylor also serves as the Vice President of the Jason Taylor Foundation, collaborating with her husband to support children in need throughout south Florida.

Their son, Jordan, was born in July 2021.

Also read: Tyreek Hill injury video: Malachi Moore brutally slammed for 'dirty play'; Dolphins fans furious

Video Sparks Reactions

Social media erupted with reactions after the moment was caught in the audience camera at the Jets vs the Dolphins game on Monday. After that, a host of reactions followed, with speculation that Jason Taylor was caught "red-handed" like former Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, was caught in an alleged embrace with the firm's then HR head, Kristin Cabot.

However, unlike Byron and Cabot, who went viral over allegations of cheating, Jason Taylor's case was far from that, as it was his wife he was "caught with" on the broadcast.

Nonetheless, a host of reactions followed:

“Is Jason Taylor just having his Coldplay moment 😭,” said one.

“Did Jason Taylor just get Coldplayed?” wrote another.

“Jason Taylor said get off me b***h then tried to tell other people in the box that it was his sister you’re not slick bro,” said another.

There were hundreds of more such reaction speculation that Jason Taylor just had his ‘Coldplay moment.’