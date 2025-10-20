Why are Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall not playing vs Falcons? Injury updates and return dates
49ers QB Brock Purdy and WR Ricky Pearsall are out vs Falcons. Purdy’s lingering toe injury from Week 1 worsened after Week 4, but he’s nearing return.
The San Francisco 49ers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. The team will be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy and rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall due to ongoing injuries.
Why is Brock Purdy out?
Brock Purdy is sidelined with a lingering toe injury on his left foot, which he initially suffered in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. Purdy, 25, attempted a return in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars but aggravated the toe, forcing him out for Weeks 5 and 6.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Friday that Purdy was able to practice this week on a limited basis. He assured that the QB is closer to making his return.
“He was able to get out there, throw more,” Shanahan said. "I thought it was definitely a step further ahead than it was last week. So, going in the right direction.”
Backup QB Mac Jones will start his fifth game of the season in Purdy's place in Week 7.
Why is Ricky Pearsall out?
Ricky Pearsall, on the other hand, is dealing with a knee sprain. He has been limited or absent from practice since aggravating it in the Week 4 loss to Jacksonville Jaguars.
When will Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall return?
As per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Purdy and Pearsall are both expected back in their Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans.
George Kittle back
George Kittle is back for Week 7. The tight end missed multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.
"George has rehabbed really well," Shanahan said. “He came back 100 percent, had a good week of practice, and we'll space it out throughout the game, but there's no pitch count."
Week 7 Inactive List for 49ers and Falcons
San Francisco 49ers
QB Brock Purdy
WR Ricky Pearsall
DL Yetur Gross-Matos
WR Jordan Watkins
OL Drew Moss
CB Upton Stout
RB Jordan James
Atlanta Falcons
EDGE Jalon Walker
CB Billy Bowman Jr.
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
OL Jack Nelson
DL LaCale London