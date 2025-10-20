Why are Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall not playing vs Falcons? Injury updates and return dates

The San Francisco 49ers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. The team will be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy and rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall due to ongoing injuries. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is not playing in Week 7. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP)

Why is Brock Purdy out?

Brock Purdy is sidelined with a lingering toe injury on his left foot, which he initially suffered in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. Purdy, 25, attempted a return in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars but aggravated the toe, forcing him out for Weeks 5 and 6.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Friday that Purdy was able to practice this week on a limited basis. He assured that the QB is closer to making his return.

“He was able to get out there, throw more,” Shanahan said. "I thought it was definitely a step further ahead than it was last week. So, going in the right direction.”

Backup QB Mac Jones will start his fifth game of the season in Purdy's place in Week 7.

Why is Ricky Pearsall out?

Ricky Pearsall, on the other hand, is dealing with a knee sprain. He has been limited or absent from practice since aggravating it in the Week 4 loss to Jacksonville Jaguars.

When will Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall return?

As per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Purdy and Pearsall are both expected back in their Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans.

George Kittle back

George Kittle is back for Week 7. The tight end missed multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.

"George has rehabbed really well," Shanahan said. “He came back 100 percent, had a good week of practice, and we'll space it out throughout the game, but there's no pitch count."

Week 7 Inactive List for 49ers and Falcons

San Francisco 49ers

QB Brock Purdy

WR Ricky Pearsall

DL Yetur Gross-Matos

WR Jordan Watkins

OL Drew Moss

CB Upton Stout

RB Jordan James

Atlanta Falcons

EDGE Jalon Walker

CB Billy Bowman Jr.

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

OL Jack Nelson

DL LaCale London