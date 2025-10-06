Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
Why did Fox switch from Lions vs. Bengals to Commanders vs. Chargers? Fans voice frustration

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Oct 06, 2025 04:55 am IST

Fox unexpectedly switched coverage from the Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals game to the Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Chargers matchup.

Viewers expressed frustration Sunday night after Fox unexpectedly switched coverage from the Detroit Lions vs. Cincinnati Bengals game to the Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Chargers matchup, with an entire quarter still remaining in the original broadcast.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs past Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati.(AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs past Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati.(AP)

Fans react

Many took to social media to vent their disappointment.

One person wrote, “Why did Fox switch the coverage from the lions game to the commanders game with a whole quarter left????? Don’t piss me off.”

Another commented, “I was just watching my Lions play the Bengals...and Fox switched the game to WAS@LAC. Is this like everybody or are they just punishing me?”

A third person added, “Fox changed the Lions game to the Commanders/Chargers when it was a blowout . Please change it back.”

Another fan reacted, “Was watching the Bengals game on FOX and the announcers really just said they were going to switch over to a more “competitive game” and cut the Bengals game off. Ouch.”

Another fan wrote, "Fox just switched games at the start of the fourth quarter because the Bengals are getting beat so badly."

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
