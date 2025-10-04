Jayden Daniels’ mom issues four-word response amid Commanders QB’s injury concerns

The Washington Commanders will have quarterback Jayden Daniels back on the field for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Daniels missed two games earlier because of a knee injury picked up in the Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels to play against the Los Angeles Chargers.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Dan Quinn, Commanders' head coach, confirmed that Daniels will be starting in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Washington went 1-1 without him in the lineup, leaving the team at 2-2 entering Week 5.

Jayden Daniels' injury update

According to NBC Sports, Quinn told reporters that Daniels will take the field with a brace on his left knee. That detail sparked fresh concern among fans, who worried the second-year quarterback might not have fully recovered.

“Dan Quinn said Jayden Daniels had a great week. Quinn said Daniels will need to wear a brace on his left knee Sunday,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X.

The chatter picked up quickly online, but Daniels’ mother responded with a short message of reassurance. “Guys relax,” she wrote on social media. “He’s fine.”

Washington Commanders' injury list

Daniels’ return does come with challenges. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been ruled out for the second consecutive week due to a quad injury, the Washington Commanders confirmed on X. While he joined the team for stretching on Friday, it was his first public appearance since going down, and he is not ready to play.

Another target, Noah Brown, will also miss the game. That leaves Deebo Samuel to shoulder much of the receiving workload. Samuel himself appeared on the injury list earlier in the week but was cleared on Friday.

What Jayden Daniels’s return means for the Washington Commanders

Sunday’s game will mark Daniels’s first start since Week 2. The 23-year-old was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 draft and quickly became the face of the Commanders’ offense.

Daniels has completed 43 of 72 passes for 433 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, while adding 85 yards on 18 rushes, according to stats on the NFL's website.

The team will be counting on him to get back into rhythm despite limited attacking options around him. The Week 5 match against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for kickoff at 4:25 PM ET.

