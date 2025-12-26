Why Minshew, Mahomes are not playing Chiefs vs Broncos. Latest Chris Oladokun injury update

Patrick Mahomes (L) and Gardner Minshew. Chiefs face Broncos without Mahomes or Minshew. Chris Oladokun and Shane Buechele are set to split QB duties after injuries ended both starters’ seasons. As the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos in their penultimate game of a forgettable NFL season, the 2024 Super Bowl winners will be without two of their key players: quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his backup, Gardner Minshew.

The two injuries came right at the end of the Chiefs' season. Patrick Mahomes was injured in Week 15, and, in Week 16, the Chiefs lost Gardner Minshew. Third-string QB Chris Oladokun stepped in the Week 16 game vs the Tennessee Titans as the Chiefs suffered a humiliating 26-9 loss. Since then, Kansas has signed QB Shane Buechele off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad. The two are expected to divide throwing duties against the Broncos.

Oladokun went 11 of 16 for 111 passing yards with no touchdown or interception after coming on vs. Titans. He also had seven rushing yards on two carries. Buechele, meanwhile, has spent most of his early career on practice squads and has not logged any official regular season passing stats yet.

It remains to be seen who starts the game vs the Broncos on Christmas night.

Also read: Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs get unfortunate Travis Kelce news ahead of ‘farewell’ game

What Happened To Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew?

Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee during the Chiefs’ Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14. He underwent surgery shortly after. The Chiefs have confirmed the surgery was successful, and rehab began almost immediately. He could be ready by the start of the 2026 season.

Minshew injured his left knee on a third-play scramble vs. the Tennessee Titans on December 21 in Week 16. Early scans raised fears of an ACL tear, but later tests showed he avoided a torn ACL. However, he sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.