Wimbledon 2025 tournament schedule: Is Novak Djokovic playing today?

Wimbledon 2025 has already entertained fans with quite a few upsets and thrilling moments. Be it Daniil Medvedev’s shocking first-round exit or British top seed Emma Raducanu losing to Aryna Sabalenka, the Grand Slam has seen quite a few dramatic moments. Now in its third round, Wimbledon is also a chance for Novak Djokovic to win his 25th Grand Slam. For the past two years, the Serbian great has lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. The player seems to be in good form once again this year. He defeated Daniel Evans in straight sets- 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 to proceed to Round 3. Novak Djokovic aims for his 25th Grand Slam title following a win over Evans at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE(AFP)

When is Novak Djokovic’s next match?

The 24-time Grand Slam winner is set to square off against Miomir Kecmanovic on Saturday, July 5. The game is expected to start at noon ET, but could be delayed if other games run long, as per a USA Today report. It will be a chance for Djokovic to reestablish his dominance on the grass court.

Wimbledon 2025 schedule:

The tournament will continue till July 13. A full order of play will be out the night before the next day’s matches, as per Wimbledon's website. Here is the updated schedule:

July 5: Singles third round, Mixed doubles first round, and Men's and women's doubles second round

July 6-7: Singles fourth round, Doubles third round, Mixed doubles second round, and quarterfinals

July 8-9: Doubles quarterfinals, Singles quarterfinals, mixed doubles semifinals

July 10: Men's doubles semifinals, women's singles semifinals, and mixed doubles final

July 11: Men's singles semifinals, women's doubles semifinals

July 12: Women's singles final and men's doubles final

July 13: Men's singles final and women's doubles final

Where to watch Wimbledon 2025 in the US?

ESPN and ESPN2 will air the Grand Slam. Viewers can also check out ABC and the Tennis Channel for live coverage. To live stream Wimbledon 2025, subscribers can visit ESPN+ or Fubo.

FAQs

Where and when is Wimbledon 2025?

Wimbledon 2025 started on June 30. The tournament takes place annually at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London.

Where can I watch Wimbledon 2025?

You can visit ESPN, ABC, or the Tennis Channel to watch the Grand Slam.

How much are Wimbledon tennis tickets in 2025?

Ticket prices range from $27 to $430 per person, depending on the seat chosen.

Who is the favorite for Wimbledon 2025?

Many believe that Carlos Alcaraz could win his third consecutive Wimbledon this year. In the women’s draw, no clear favorite has emerged.