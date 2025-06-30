Wimbledon 2025: Date, time, complete schedule, when and where to watch

Some of the world's best tennis players will be in action in London this week at the 138th edition of Wimbledon. The only grand slam to be held on grass will begin on June 30 and will culminate with the men’s final on July 13. Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending men's singles champion and women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka are headlining the schedule for Monday. The 22-year-old is fresh off his French Open win against Jannik Sinner. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds his trophy as he stands with Novak Djokovic of Serbia after winning the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP)

The opening matches started on Monday, with the first round scheduled to continue into Tuesday as well. Men's top seed Jannik Sinner, as well as reigning French Open women's champion Coco Gauff, have got an extra day to rest before they kickstart their journey in the tournament.

Wimbledon 2025: Meet defending champions

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is the two-time defending men's singles champion. He recently bagged the French Open men's singles title for the second year in a row. The third consecutive tournament win this time will place Alcaraz among some of the legends like Roger Federer (2003-07), Pete Sampras (1993-95, 1997-2000) and Bjorn Borg (1976-80).

As of now, the top seed on the men's side at Wimbledon is Italy's Jannik Sinner, while Alcaraz is seeded second. They are followed by No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev and No. 4 seed Jack Draper. Czech Republic's Barbora Krejčíková is the defending women's singles champion.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka is the No. 1 women's seed, followed by Coco Gauff at No. 2.

Also read: Tennis-Wimbledon underway in sweltering conditions

Wimbledon 2025: Schedule

This time, the tournament takes place from June 30 to July 13 in London. Here's the breakdown of the entire schedule:

June 30-July 1: First round of Men's and women's singles

July 2-3: Singles second round; Men's and women's doubles first round

July 4-5: Singles third round; Men's and women's doubles second round; Mixed doubles first round

July 6-7: Singles fourth round; Doubles third round; Mixed doubles second round and quarterfinals

July 8-9: Singles quarterfinals; Doubles quarterfinals; mixed doubles semifinals

July 10: Women's singles semifinals, men's doubles semifinals and mixed doubles final

July 11: Men's singles semifinals and women's doubles semifinals

July 12: Women's singles final and men's doubles final

July 13: Men's singles final and women's doubles final

FAQs:

1. When and where to watch Wimbledon 2025 in the US?

The tournament is being broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and Tennis Channel. Fans can live stream the tournament on ESPN+ or Fubo.

2. In which year did Wimbledon begin?

It started in 1877.

3. Who holds the record for most men's singles Wimbledon titles?

Roger Federer has won it eight times.