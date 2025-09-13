Wisconsin Badgers duo Billy Edwards and Jake Renfro’s injury update: Who’s expected to play against Alabama?

The Wisconsin Badgers, who are facing No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, deal with a couple of injury issues. For the Badgers, Billy Edwards Jr. and center Jake Renfro’s participation is still not certain. Edwards earlier endured a lower-body injury in Week 1. Wisconsin Badgers is playing against Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Wisconsin Badgers: Major injury concerns

Insiders told ESPN that the side needs to make a game-time decision on Renfro, who endured a lower-body injury, but he is expected to play. Renfro could not take part in last week's victory against Middle Tennessee. Renfro’s career has already been hampered by fitness issues, as he has missed two full seasons in 2022 and 2023 due to injury.

Meanwhile, Edwards is expected not to feature against the Crimson Tide, according to ESPN. The report went on to add that the Badgers might start with quarterback Danny O'Neil for the second straight game.

Alabama Crimson Tide: Injuries

On the other hand, Crimson Tide is understood to have its own injury issues to deal with. Their running back, Jam Miller, and defensive lineman Tim Keenan III are not expected to play against the Badgers. ESPN noted that Miller and Keenan seem likely to participate in warmups, but they would end up missing the fixture.

The No. 19 Crimson Tide's top returning rusher with 668 yards, Miller claimed seven touchdowns in 2024, but he has not been able to feature so far this season, having endured a collarbone injury in the preseason camp. Meanwhile, Keenan underwent tightrope surgery for an injury in the ankle in August.

ESPN stated that for the Crimson Tide, Ryan Williams will be back for the contest, having missed out on last week's victory against Louisiana-Monroe due to a concussion. Williams is understood to have missed last week’s fixture, having suffered an injury in the fourth quarter of his side’s 31-17 defeat at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles in Week 1.

The Crimson Tide had knocked off the Badgers in Madison, 42-10, last season. Now Luke Fickell, on the other hand, is aiming for his own marquee win. A victory would be his first as the head coach of the Badgers over a ranked outfit.

