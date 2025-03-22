What Dhoni is doing at 43 is remarkable, hopefully he will deliver crucial knocks: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was astonished at the “remarkable” ability of legendary MS Dhoni to keep contributing for the team at the age of 43 and hoped he will deliver “crucial knocks” for his side in this IPL. HT Image

MS Dhoni will most likely bat at the lower-order for CSK just as he did in last year’s IPL when he usually came at No.7 or 8.

“A lot of new players have joined the team and sometimes they struggle to strike the ball as good as he is striking it right now. So, definitely it inspires a lot of us including myself,” Gaikwad told the media on the eve of CSK’s opening IPL match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

“So, whatever he is doing at the age of 43, I think it is remarkable. We have certain strengths that we have been following since the last two years. So, I think nothing much really changes and hopefully he will continue to deliver those crucial knocks for us,” he added.

Gaikwad said Dhoni has been training at nets with that particular role of a lower-order hard-hitter in mind.

“I think his training is very much limited to whatever he tries to achieve or whatever his role would be in the IPL. So, it is pretty much very simple, focused on trying to hit as many as sixes as possible and trying to get the right swing, trying to be in the best shape.

“That is what I think initially he was trying to do and then I never thought he was out of shape. If you see now, even Sachin Tendulkar is batting as great as he is right now at the age of 50. So, I think there are still many years to go ,” he noted.

Gaikwad also said the Chennai team which has some new signings from last year’s auction will have to quickly adapt to the usually slow Chepauk pitch.

“We have almost covered all the departments. It is just, you know, stepping onto the ground and playing the brand of cricket which we have been playing. But just obviously, it depends on a lot of things, what kind of wickets we get here at Chepauk and how we can adapt to it. So, that is going to be a challenge,” he said.

But Gaikwad said the potency of a bowling unit comprising Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Noor Ahmad will pose a massive challenge for teams across the venues in this IPL.

“When you have someone like Ashwin and Jadeja and to have Noor with them…I think we always wanted someone in our bowling department who can be an aggressive bowler, who can come in and take wickets at regular intervals.

“There were very few in the auction pool. So, we wanted to get the best and I think Noor is right up there. But the kind of attack we have this year, I think it will be dreadful for any opposition on any kind of wickets,” he signed off.

