From starting the year as one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions to featuring in the Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, fans have seen Jey Uso involve in an intriguing storyline. It started with Jey headling Friday Night SmackDown along with other Bloodline members but ever since the faction between him and the Tribal Chief, the former has been drafted to the red brand, which is the Monday Night Raw. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso(WWE)

Jey is currently on a solo run on RAW, leaving many impressed. Such has been Jey's performance that WWE are reportedly working on major plans for him in the near future.

Sean Ross Sapp, who closely follows WWE developments, claimed officials are confident that the storyline with Roman Reigns would help Jey in becoming a prominent singles wrestler.

It is also learnt that moving Jey away from SmackDown to RAW was done in order to bring that change. Jey is expected to get adequate airtime in WWE in future.

“Fightful was told that Uso moving to WWE Raw was a part of that process and that there are long-term plans for him with the wheels already in motion. Those that we spoke to said that Uso is tentatively planned for a long term, heavily featured role that should carry at least through the next two months, and will be getting a lot of screen time. WWE officials were very happy with the reactions to Uso,” Sapp wrote.

Jey Uso has been a part of the RAW roster since this month's Payback premium live event. The Payback appearance was Jey’s first WWE outing since he was defeated by Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Jey had vied for the WWE Universal Championship at the SummerSlam but was shockingly betrayed by his twin brother Jimmy Uso. Jimmy’s unexpected intervention helped Reigns to retain his title.

“I don't know. What will you do when the Earth blows up and we all live on Mars because of Elon Musk? Case in point, bottom of the third and you're asking questions. The Bloodline disbands. We're there already. That's it. There's no more stories to tell. We already know why Jimmy did what Jimmy did. We already know what's going on between Solo [Sikoa] and Roman Reigns. We already know where the wise man Paul Heyman stands. We'll do it all on Friday. Calm down a little with the progression of the storyline. We've been doing this for three years, and not once since have I heard a credible person say it's been dragging on,” said Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman following the SummerSlam fight, as per Wrestling INC.

Having been a key member of The Bloodline, Jey started the year with the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship under his belt. He was the Tag Team champion along with his brother Jimmy. But the situation started changing soon. Jey conceded the title later and he also disassociated himself from The Bloodline.

Since making his RAW debut, Jey has been a part of a storyline involving The Judgment Day.

