Brie or Nikki? The richer Bella twin finally revealed

Brie and Nikki, popularly known as The Bella Twins, are known as a successful pair in the world of WWE and international circuits. But both sisters have since gone on to amass a fortune by featuring on reality shows, hosting podcasts, and anchoring shows. They currently host a podcast together called The Nikki & Brie Show. Brie and Nikki Bella, known as The Bella Twins, have found success beyond WWE through reality shows and business ventures.(@NikkiAndBrie/X)

In addition, the sisters share a range of business ventures such as a YouTube channel that talks about fashion, travel, and fitness tips, a wine label in collaboration with Hill Family Estates and Gauge Branding called Bella Radici, and an activewear brand called Birdiebee. They have also appeared on numerous TV shows and eleven WWE games together.

Given these additional ventures, the question remains: which twin holds the most cash wads?

Brie Bella

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brie’s net worth stands at $12 million as of today. This is a figure combined with the fortune of her husband and fellow wrestler Daniel Bryan. The twins were first signed to WWE in 2007 as part of the Florida Championship Wrestling in Tampa.

During their time in the ring, Brie also made a range of non-wrestling appearances with her sister, such as on Heath Miller’s Happy Hour promo segment and several bikini contests, which helped add to her public persona. After announcing her retirement from the sport on March 10, she became a part of the WWE Hall of Fame in February 2020.

Nikki Bella

Ranked as one of the top female wrestlers in the world, Nikki was showered with numerous athletic accolades during her time in the ring. Her net worth stands at $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This money has been financed by her affluent WWE career as one half of The Bella Twins, competing in Dancing with the Stars in 2017, and guest appearances in multiple film and television productions alongside her sister.

Although both sisters have found success in their own ways, it’s clear that Brie holds the cards when it comes to money matters.

