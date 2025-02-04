Charlotte Flair and Andrade split! WWE power couple calls it quits

Wrestling’s golden couple is no more together—Charlotte Flair and Andrade have officially ended their marriage! TMZ Sports reports that the WWE superstar has divorced her wrestler husband, putting an end to their high-profile relationship. Andrade and Charlotte Flair have officially ended their marriage.(WWE.com)

According to court records, Charlotte—daughter of the legendary Ric Flair—filed for divorce in Florida back in June 2024. By October, a judge signed off on the split, making it official. However, the exact reason behind their breakup remains unknown.

According to TMZ, there are no court documents specifying the reason for Andrade and Flair’s split. Neither of them has publicly addressed or acknowledged the divorce.

The duo’s romance began in 2019, and by 2020, they were engaged. In 2022, they had a lavish wedding in Mexico, attended by family, friends and wrestling royalty. Their relationship seemed strong, with Andrade even teaming up with Ric Flair for his famous “Last Match.” Charlotte also publicly praised Andrade for helping her recover from a knee injury just months ago. But behind the scenes, cracks were forming.

Their careers have largely remained separate on-screen, with little crossover in their professional paths. In fact, they spent most of their marriage working for different companies, as Andrade was with AEW until he made his WWE return at last year’s Royal Rumble.

Fans were caught off guard by the sudden divorce, as there were no public signs of trouble. The couple often shared loving moments on social media, making the split even more surprising.

Despite the heartbreak, Charlotte has plenty to focus on. Fresh off her Royal Rumble win, she now has a golden ticket to WrestleMania 41, where she will be aiming for another championship. Andrade, meanwhile, has a tougher road ahead. After getting eliminated in the Rumble, he will need to fight his way back into the WrestleMania spotlight.

Their love story may have ended, but both superstars remain dominant in the squared ring.