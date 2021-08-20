'If they are not reacting, then we have a problem': Charlotte on crowd reactions ahead of WWE SummerSlam

To say Charlotte flair divides the opinions of the WWE Universe would be a fair assessment. The 10-time Women's Champion, daughter of the legendary Ric Flair, has been the leader in the women's locker room ever since she arrived on the main roster in 2015 from NXT.

There are no doubts about Charlotte's in-ring talent. She is one of the best technical performers inside the squared circle, irrespective of gender. But at the same time, she also possesses the flair (pun intended) to do acrobatic moves, not often seen before in women's wrestling.

But her constant push over the years, and her continuous placement in the title picture, has left some fans miffed over her booking patterns for quite some time - and which is why when Nikki A.S.H. cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on WWE Raw last month to beat Charlotte and become the new Raw Women's champion, the crowd went berserk.

She has also been on the receiving end of "we want Becky" chants in the past few weeks, but going into the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view to face off in a triple threat match against Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley, Charlotte says that she enjoys the reactions from the crowd - irrespective of whether they love her or hate her.

"Fans have cheered for me, the fans have booed. The fans have stood and bow down - they chanted at me. They have said pretty much everything they can to me. But the best part is that they are reacting to me. When they stop making noise, then we are going to have a problem," the 35-year-old replied to a question posed by The Hindustan Times.

"I feed off from that. I want them to react. Whether they hate me that day, or whether they love me that day. I love it, and I would not change it for me the world. And that's part of being a performer. If they are not reacting, then you have a problem," she further explained.

