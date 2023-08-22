John Cena ‘especially excited’ to make wrestling debut in India on WWE return

Former world champion John Cena is all set to make his return to WWE next month, the wrestling promotion confirmed on Monday. Cena will be seen in the ring during the very first episode of next month’s SmackDown, scheduled to take place on September 1 at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He will also feature in WWE Superstar Spectacle, a live event which will happen in India on September 8. John Cena.(WWE)

The WWE event in India is scheduled to happen at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The 16-time World Champion confirmed his WWE return on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Though, there is no official word yet on Cena’s potential opponents.

“Cannot wait to reunite with the WWE family live on Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the first time ever in India. The time is now. C U all very soon! WWE, WWE India,” wrote Cena.

John Cena’s September appearance will mark his first WWE event since his surprise participation in the Money in the Bank at The O2 Arena in July this year. He was also part of the WrestleMania line-up earlier this year in April. At WrestleMania 39, Cena had vied for the United States Championship against Austin Theory. Cena, however, had to face a defeat in that bout.

John Cena has been the face of WWE for a long time but he has not been fighting for the wrestling promotion regularly in recent years. Last year, Cena competed in WWE just once.

While talking about his WWE career, Cena recently admitted that he misses being a part of the promotion. “Man, I wish I was still there every day. I just can't. My body can't do it anymore and I don't want to give the consumer a bad product. That's a thing that I learned from those veterans at that time. Guys like Eddie just would risk so much. He's like, 'I'm never gonna give the consumer a bad product. I don't care how I feel. I don't care how I feel physically, I don't care what baggage I have mentally. When I'm on, they paid good money and I'm gonna go out there and give everything I have and sometimes find it when it's not there,'" the 46-year-old wrestling icon revealed during an interaction with Busted Open Radio.

Next month’s Hyderabad Superstar Spectacle event will mark WWE’s first live show in India since 2017 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Though, the September WWE Superstar Spectacle will not be televised in America. The first edition of this particular event was televised in India two years back.

