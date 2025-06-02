John Cena's bizarre post after R-Truth release sparks speculation: ‘Are you behind this?’

Ron Killings, popularly known as R-Truth, was released by the WWE on Sunday, he announced on social media. The 53-year-old's tweet came as a surprise to fans, especially since Killings fought John Cena just last week in Saturday Night's main event. John Cena fought R-Truth in the latter's last WWE bout(X)

Truth wore Cena-like gear for the event and also taunted his ‘childhood hero’ by making an entry on the 17-time world championship winner's track. However, the Saturday Night bout lasted only a few minutes. John Cena quickly pinned down his opponent for a win.

Soon after R-Truth announced his release, Cena posted a bizarre image on Instagram. While random posts are not new for Fast and Furious star, the timing has caused speculation.

“Were you behind the release?” one person asked on social media.

“Go get r truth back cena,” another one added in the comment section. However, there is no connection between R-Truth being released and John Cena.

R-Truth makes big announcement

“Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you 🙏🏾” Ron Killings announced on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

R Truth vs John Cena feud explained

The feud between R-Truth and John Cena centers on a mix of personal betrayal, contrasting personas, and Cena’s heel turn. R-Truth and John Cena have a storied history dating back to 2011, when they clashed over the WWE Championship at Capitol Punishment.

Truth, then a heel, challenged Cena’s popularity with intense promos, including harassing a young fan, but lost the title match. Their rivalry included two PLE main events and a tag team match at Survivor Series 2011, with Truth holding a 2-1 singles record over Cena before 2025.