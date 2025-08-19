Naomi vacates WWE Women's World title: Here's why

Naomi is no longer Women's World champion, after the WWE star was forced to vacate her title. The 37-year-old made the announcement about her relinquishing the title during Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Naomi recently blazed it up at the SummerSlam event beating a combo of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.(X/@iitsTemper)

Why Naomi is giving up her title? Watch

Naomi is giving up her title because she is pregnant. During tonight's event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Naomi made the announcement, and given she will be out of action for at least nine months, she's had to vacate her title.

She made her announcement during an in-ring segment which Adam Pearce, the RAW general manager, was hosting. Naomi came into the ring in street clothes, and shared the happy news with the crowd, confirming that there is a ‘baby on board’. Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso, or Jonathan Solofa Fatu, the wrestler.

When Pearce tried to take the title, Naomi said she would not be handing it over, and then left it in the middle of the ring.

Naomi also exclaimed ‘the bloodline continues’ even as the crowd chanted ‘baby Uso’ while she readied to lay down the title.

However, Naomi made it clear that this is not the end of the road for her. The wrestler vowed to ‘come back’ after nine months, and pick up where she left off. Until then, she gave her title up for others to do as they wanted.

In the What's Your Story podcast last week, Naomi told Stephanie McMahon that she felt the climate in WWE was in a good place for women to step away and have kids.

“I always felt like I had this time crunch on me, but now, the women are showing and I really feel like if I wanted to stop and go have a baby, we can do it,” she said. “They’re doing it so gracefully, so beautifully, and it is hard. It’s not easy. I see the lows, but they get through it, and they’re better for it. And they’re inspiring so many women. I think that’s just incredible because sixteen years ago, you didn’t feel like you could do that. I felt like it was a wrap. You have a baby, you’re done,” she said on the podcast.