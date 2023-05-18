“Obviously…”: Omos wishes he could fight The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the greatest legends in the wrestling industry who continues to inspire WWE superstars and others. In his prime, the former WWE star fought against wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar, Kane, Goldberg, Triple H, Big Show and several other iconic personalities, thus creating a remarkable legacy. Omos; The Undertaker(Getty Images)

Omos, The Nigerian Giant who is currently a top WWE wrestler, has chosen The Undertaker as an opponent who he would have loved to fight against, if he had a chance. In an interview with "DC101" radio station, Omos said that he would have loved to wrestle against The Undertaker.

ALSO READ| Singapore set to host premier football clubs at the inaugural Singapore Festival of Football

"Obviously The Undertaker. Oh my goodness. I would have loved to get in the ring with him. I would have loved to get in the ring with him and get to share the ring with him and just be in there," said Omos.

The Nigerian Giant highlighted how he was a very big fan of The Undertaker's past matches with Shawn Michaels and Batista. He went on to share that he thought the two of them could have done amazing things together, if he got to work with The Undertaker.

Meanwhile, Omos has emerged as a popular face in WWE. At WrestleMania39, he squared off against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar in a head-to-head fight. Recently, The Nigerian Giant fought against Seth Rollins who surpassed him in a one-on-one match at 2023 WWE Backlash.

With his great performances, Omos had drawn appreciation from The Undertaker too. Recently, the WWE legend had said that he was a fan of Omos and described him as a "very special talent".

Notably, Omos suffered from brain tumour in his early youth. He had undergone MRI scan and other tests for his ailment which led to the discovery of other peculiar disorders which he suffered from. It was found out that he suffered from gigantism and Cushing’s disease [a condition where the the adrenal glands overproduce cortisol] which is very rare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON