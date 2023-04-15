Paul Heyman makes big announcement about The Usos' next match, on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle in a one-to-one contest on WWE SmackDown on Friday. Sikoa emerged victorious with outside help from the Usos who interfered in the fight proceedings. To cancel out the Usos, Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn were also at ringside and at some moments, the two factions engaged in a brawl as well. The Bloodline members Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.(Twitter)

At the start of the match between Sikoa and Riddle, Paul Heyman made a big announcement. Heyman revealed that in coming two weeks time, there will be a rematch between The Usos and Zayn-Owens who will defend their Undisputed WWE tag team championship title.

Earlier, Zayn-Owens had surpassed The Usos at WrestleMania 39 to become the new Undisputed WWE tag team champions. Since then, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso are trying to take revenge on the duo. Duo the Usos' defeat, the reputation and recognition of the Bloodline has also taken a hit and Roman Reigns surely wants that restored.

Meanwhile, in other matches on SmackDown, Xavier Woods defeated LA Knight. Damian Priest of The Judgment Day surpassed Santos Escobar of LWO in a head-to-head fight.

After a long time, Shinsuke Nakamura returned to action in WWE and he overpowered Madcop Moss in a one-to-one fight. During the episode, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan celebrated their title win as women's tag team champions.