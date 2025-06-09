Rhea Ripley reunites with Damian Priest after WWE SmackDown, photos viral

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley made a rare appearance on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. With Money in the Bank just around the corner, the show served as the final build-up before the big event—where Ripley is set to compete in the high-stakes ladder match. WWE superstar Ripley mentioned how much she misses her “Terror Twin,” hinting that their time together is rare these days, likely because they're now on different brands.(Twitter)

Her appearance on SmackDown also gave her a chance to reconnect with a close friend. Backstage, she reunited with Damian Priest. Their friendship is well known among fans, as the two have a long history together—not just as allies in the ring, but as former tag team partners and stablemates.

After the show, Ripley shared a few photos of their backstage reunion on Instagram, calling the post heartfelt. This came shortly after Priest had posted a story of the two of them as well. Ripley mentioned how much she misses her “Terror Twin,” hinting that their time together is rare these days, likely because they're now on different brands.

The post received lots of love from the fans, one of them wrote, “I can’t stop giggling at the last photo. Yall are the cutest. So happy you guys got to be together tonight.”

Another user chimed, MY FAVSSSS GREAT TO SEE Y'ALL TWO TOGETHER AGAIN."

A different user wrote, This is cute but last pic is nightmare fuel."

Though Priest didn’t appear in front of the live crowd in Bakersfield, he still played a role in the episode. “The Punisher” had a backstage confrontation with Jacob Fatu, making it clear that he still has his sights set on the United States Championship.

Meanwhile, Ripley competed in a six-woman tag team match featuring all the participants in the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Teaming up with Alexa Bliss and Stephanie Vaquer, Ripley scored the win for her team by pinning Roxanne Perez.

Time will tell if Ripley’s momentum continues into Money in the Bank tomorrow night.