R-Truth's net worth and contract details: How much did the WWE legend make?

The WWE released veteran wrestler R-Truth, 17 years after he joined the company and went on to establish himself as a fan favourite. Ron Killings aka R-Truth announced that the WWE has released him(X)

R-TRUTH made the announcement through a post on the social media platform X.

"I'm sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE," he said Sunday. "I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride. Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you," the post by R-Truth read.

R-Truth's release by the WWE happened as his contract with the company was due to expire and would not be renewed beyond that point. But he has nevertheless carved out a decent net worth for himself. Here is a bird’s eye view of R-Truth’s net worth and contract details:

R-Truth's net worth and contract details

Ronnie Aaron Killings, better known by his ring name R-Truth, has a staggering net worth of around $3 million, according to a report by Sportskeeda. In the business, R-Truth was primarily endorsed by WWE merchandise sales, WWE shops, and 2K Games.

He was also endorsed by the clothing brand Cult of Individuality and featured on the front cover of Your Voice Hip Hop magazine. According to reports, R-Truth's annual salary as part of his WWE contract was $550,000.

R-Truth's release ends his second stint with the WWE, which began in 2008. He had a two-year stint in WWE from 1999-2001, but became a prominent star during his time with TNA Wrestling from 2002-07.

Although he never won the WWE Championship, R-Truth's 17-year run was memorable. While he first connected with fans as he rapped his entrance music with the "what's up?" chant, he was known for being one of the best comedic wrestlers in the business. He constantly brought laughter to segments and made fellow talent break character on-air.

The 53-year-old faced John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Cena defeated R-Truth in what would be his last WWE match as he retired after the clash.