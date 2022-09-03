Home / Sports / Wwe News / WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Updates: Drew McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns; Edge-Rey Mysterio in tag team action
Live

WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Updates: Drew McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns; Edge-Rey Mysterio in tag team action

wwe news
Updated on Sep 03, 2022 09:34 PM IST

WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Updates: The Clash at the Castle will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales and fans are likely to witness major title exchanges during the show.

WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Updates: Drew McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns for WWE Universal Championship
WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Updates: Drew McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns for WWE Universal Championship
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Updates: For the first time in 30 years WWE is hosting a premium event in the United Kingdom. The Clash at the Castle will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales and fans are likely to witness major title exchanges during the show. Drew McIntyre, who took his first steps into the pro-wrestling, will be headlining the main event, as he challenges Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. We will also see WWE legends Edge and Rey Mysterio join together against The Judgement Day, a faction which was originally headed by the Rated R superstar. Catch the LIVE updates of WWE Clash at The Castle 2022:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 03, 2022 09:34 PM IST

    WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live: ‘Ego maniac’ Roman Reigns 

    "I respect the old Roman way more than I respect this new version, this Tribal Chief, this ego maniac that needs to be brought back down to earth." - McIntyre told hindustantimes.com in an interview ahead of the match.

  • Sep 03, 2022 09:29 PM IST

    WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Updates: All eyes on Drew McIntyre

    Drew McIntyre, the former WWE champion, has his eyes set on returning to top in front of his home supporters and end Roman Reigns' title streak, which has now lasted for 732 days.

  • Sep 03, 2022 09:20 PM IST

    WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Updates: Match card

    Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion 

    SmackDown Women’s Championship Match - Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler

    Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs Sheamus

    Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

    Riddle vs Seth Rollins

    Edge and Rey Mysterio vs The Judgment Day

  • Sep 03, 2022 09:14 PM IST

    WWE Clash at The Castle: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the WWE Clash at The Castle. The premium event is being held in Wales, Cardiff and promises to be an exciting affair, with a host of superstars placing their championship on the line. Stay tuned for further updates! 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wwe

WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

wwe news
Published on Sep 03, 2022 11:45 AM IST

WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 UK event Live online and on TV.

WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch WWE's UK event in India online and on TV(WWE)
WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch WWE's UK event in India online and on TV(WWE)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘This ego maniac Roman Reigns needs to be brought back down to earth’

wwe news
Published on Sep 02, 2022 06:37 PM IST

The Scottish Warrior will headline the main event against WWE's most dominant force, Roman Reigns, the winner of which will claim the undisputed Universal Championship in the end.

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will headline the main event at WWE Clash at the Castle(WWE)
Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will headline the main event at WWE Clash at the Castle(WWE)
ByShivam Saha, New Delhi
Close Story

‘Teaming up with Nikki Cross really turned a new leaf for me’: Alexa Bliss

wwe news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 03:43 PM IST

After staying quiet for a significant period, Alexa Bliss has made a strong return to the business.

Referee raises Asuka and Alexa Bliss' hands following a win in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.&nbsp;(WWE)
Referee raises Asuka and Alexa Bliss' hands following a win in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament. (WWE)
ByShivam Saha
Close Story

WWE discloses expenses tied to ex-CEO Vince McMahon, to restate results

wwe news
Published on Jul 25, 2022 11:58 PM IST

McMahon, 76, who turned WWE into an entertainment powerhouse with more than $1 billion in annual revenue after buying the company from his father in 1982, stepped down on Friday as CEO and chairman.

Vince McMahon is pictured at the Connecticut Republican Convention(AP)
Vince McMahon is pictured at the Connecticut Republican Convention(AP)
Reuters |
Close Story

Vince McMahon announces retirement as WWE chairman and CEO

wwe news
Published on Jul 23, 2022 08:47 AM IST

Earlier in June, McMahon had stepped down from his roles after WWE and the Board of Directors revealed that a Special Committee of the Board will conduct an investigation into "alleged misconduct" by him and John Laurinaitis

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon(WWE)
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon(WWE)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'He ain't no Shawn Michaels, or Bret Hart': Seth Rollins makes big statement

wwe news
Published on Jul 22, 2022 07:08 AM IST

In an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times, Seth Rollins gave fans a teaser of what future has in store, which undoubtedly looks very exciting.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns(WWE)
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns(WWE)
ByShivam Saha
Close Story

Vince McMahon steps down as WWE Chairman and CEO over 'alleged misconduct'

wwe news
Published on Jun 17, 2022 06:17 PM IST

The 76-year-old will however retain his role and responsibilities pertaining to WWE’s creative content during this period of the investigation.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon(WWE)
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon(WWE)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

WWE Hell in a Cell Live Streaming: Match card, TV channels, and key details

wwe news
Published on Jun 05, 2022 06:51 PM IST

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live Streaming: Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women’s Championship title in a triple threat action with Becky Lynch and Asuka. 

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live Streaming: Seth Rollins will fight Cody Rhodes in a Hell in a Cell match(WWE)
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Live Streaming: Seth Rollins will fight Cody Rhodes in a Hell in a Cell match(WWE)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

WWE: Three memorable Hell in a Cell matches featuring The Undertaker

wwe news
Published on Jun 05, 2022 09:52 AM IST

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: The first-ever Hell in a Cell match took place 25 years ago at Bad Blood: In Your House between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

WWE: The Undertaker after his Hell in a Cell match against Mankind(WWE)
WWE: The Undertaker after his Hell in a Cell match against Mankind(WWE)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

WWE Hall of Famer accused in Florida DUI crash that killed one

wwe news
Published on May 09, 2022 08:13 PM IST

Sytch's blood alcohol content after the crash was 2.80, which is more than three times the legal limit to drive in Florida, police said.

Tamara “Sunny” Sytch was arrested Friday night(Images via Getty)
Tamara “Sunny” Sytch was arrested Friday night(Images via Getty)
AP |
Close Story

Ronda Rousey leaves Charlotte Flair with fractured arm in brutal 'I Quit' match

wwe news
Published on May 09, 2022 12:29 PM IST

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Ronda Rousey forced Charlotte Flair to quit by locking her in an armbar using the chair to generate more impact.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Ronda Rousey beats Charlotte Flair in 'I Quit' match to become new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion(WWE)
WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Ronda Rousey beats Charlotte Flair in 'I Quit' match to become new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion(WWE)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

WWE WrestleMania Backlash: Match card, TV channels, and live streaming details

wwe news
Updated on May 09, 2022 07:01 AM IST

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Live Streaming: WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 will telecast on Monday, 9th May 2022 at 5:30 am in India.  

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey lock horns in “I Quit” match(WWE)
WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey lock horns in “I Quit” match(WWE)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘To see support from back home in India is incredible’: WWE star Veer Mahaan

wwe news
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:26 PM IST

Veer Mahaan is overwhelmed with the appreciation and thanked his fans back in India for showing immense support.

Veer Mahaan defeated Jeff Brooks in the past week on Raw(WWE)
Veer Mahaan defeated Jeff Brooks in the past week on Raw(WWE)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

WWE: Veer Mahaan continues assault on Mysterio's; destroys Dominik in 1st match

wwe news
Published on Apr 12, 2022 04:58 PM IST

Veer Mahaan was scheduled to fight against Rey Mysterio, however, he ended up in the ring against his son Dominik.

Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio&nbsp;(WWE)
Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio (WWE)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

The Rock lands in trouble as USWNT star Megan Rapinoe threatens legal action

wwe news
Published on Apr 12, 2022 01:47 PM IST

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson found himself caught in an unwanted situation.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson &nbsp;(Shutterstock)
Dwayne The Rock Johnson  (Shutterstock)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out