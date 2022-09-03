WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Updates: Drew McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns; Edge-Rey Mysterio in tag team action

WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Updates: For the first time in 30 years WWE is hosting a premium event in the United Kingdom. The Clash at the Castle will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales and fans are likely to witness major title exchanges during the show. Drew McIntyre, who took his first steps into the pro-wrestling, will be headlining the main event, as he challenges Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. We will also see WWE legends Edge and Rey Mysterio join together against The Judgement Day, a faction which was originally headed by the Rated R superstar. Catch the LIVE updates of WWE Clash at The Castle 2022:

