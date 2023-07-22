Home / Sports / Wwe News / WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Rey Mysterio wins fatal 4-way match
Live

WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Rey Mysterio wins fatal 4-way match

Jul 22, 2023 06:03 AM IST
WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Roman Reigns hypes rivalry against Jey Uso, action time for Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will add a new chapter to their rivalry before 2023 WWE SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will add a new chapter to their rivalry before 2023 WWE SummerSlam
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will add a new chapter to their rivalry before 2023 WWE SummerSlam(WWE website)

There will be a fatal 4-Way Match among Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight as first step for getting a US Championship title match. Tonight's winner will face off against Santos Escobar who won a similar match earlier. The final winner between the two will eventually challenge US Champion Austin Theory.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 22, 2023 06:03 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Rey Mysterio wins fatal 4-way match

  • Jul 22, 2023 06:01 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Rey Mysterio wins fatal 4-way match 

    Rey Mysterio wins fatal 4-way match against Sheamus, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight.

    Mysterio will face Santos Escobar next week. The winner will get a title match against US Champion Austin Theory.

  • Jul 22, 2023 05:59 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Fatal 4-way match starts

    Mysterio climbs top rope. Grimes follows him. While the two are perched, Sheamus grbas Grimes. Mysterio 619s both Grimes and Sheamus.

    Theory attacks Mysterio. Santos Escobar enters all of a sudden and attacks Theory.

    Mysterio enters the ring and takes down Grimes. Mysterio wins the fatal 4-way match.

  • Jul 22, 2023 05:57 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Fatal 4-way match starts

    Grimes tries to pin Mysterio who kicks out. Mysterio climbs top rope. Grimes grabs him on his head. But Mysterio takes Grimes down at ringside.

    Sheamus attacks Grimes and Mysterio. In the ring, Knight and Sheamus fight. Sheamus tries to pin Knight who kicks out.

    Crowd erupts. Mysterio and Knight lie on the ring floor. Sheamus acknowledges crowd support. 

    Knight attacks Sheamus. Mysterio leap frogs on both. Grimes lifts Sheamus and slams him on the floor. Mysterio break the two.

    Grimes tries to pin Mysterio.

  • Jul 22, 2023 05:51 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Fatal 4-way match starts

    Mysterio sits in corner on top rope. Grimes grabs Mysterio's head. Sheamus and Knight grab each other while being perched in the corner. All four wrestlers leap frog in the ring and fall flat.

  • Jul 22, 2023 05:50 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Fatal 4-way match starts

    Mysterio takes Sheamus down in the ring. Sheamus gains his composure and slams Mysterio on the floor.

    Grimes enters the ring and attacks both Mysterio and Sheamus.

    Knight enters the ring and gets hit by Grimes.

    Mysterio gets up and hits Grimes. Sheamus rises up and starts attacking Grimes. Grimes tries to reply but Sheamus has all the answers.

    Sheamus and Knight fight at ringside. Mysterio attacks Knight.

  • Jul 22, 2023 05:47 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Fatal 4-way match starts

    Rey Mysterio fights Grimes at ringside. Knight tries to pin Sheamus in the ring. Sheamus lifts Knight and throws on ring floor.

    Crowd cheers for Sheamus. Knight shows aggression and gains the upper hand for brief while.

    Mysterio and Grimes enter the ring. Mysterio throws Grimes and Knight out of the ring.

    Mysterio and Sheamus team up against Grimes and Knight.

  • Jul 22, 2023 05:41 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Fatal 4-way match starts

    Sheamus attacks Knight. Knight throws him to ringside. Knight then throws Grimes out.

  • Jul 22, 2023 05:40 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Fatal 4-way match set to start

    All four contestants Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight have entered the ring for fatal 4-way match. The winner will move one step closer to challenge Austin Theory for the US Championship title.

    Austin Theory sits at ringside to witness the brawl.

  • Jul 22, 2023 05:38 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Rey Mysterio enters the arena

    Rey Mysterio has entered the ring for the fatal 4-way match against Sheamus, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight in a bid to challenge US Champion Austin Theory.

    Theory is seen at ringside.

  • Jul 22, 2023 05:29 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Iyo Sky faces Charlotte Flair in a head-to-head fight

  • Jul 22, 2023 05:15 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Relive Jey Uso's rollercoaster journey for The Bloodline

  • Jul 22, 2023 05:04 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Check out the contestants for Fatal 4-Way Match

  • Jul 22, 2023 04:49 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Check out Roman Reigns' tweet

  • Jul 22, 2023 04:47 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Confrontation expected between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

  • Jul 22, 2023 04:45 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Welcome to the live coverage !

    Welcome to the live coverage of Friday night SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Rey Mysterio wins fatal 4-way match

WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Roman Reigns hypes rivalry against Jey Uso, action time for Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will add a new chapter to their rivalry before 2023 WWE SummerSlam(WWE website)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

