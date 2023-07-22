WWE SmackDown LIVE updates(July 21, 2023): Rey Mysterio wins fatal 4-way match 

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will add a new chapter to their rivalry before 2023 WWE SummerSlam. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will add a new chapter to their rivalry before 2023 WWE SummerSlam(WWE website)

There will be a fatal 4-Way Match among Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Cameron Grimes and LA Knight as first step for getting a US Championship title match. Tonight's winner will face off against Santos Escobar who won a similar match earlier. The final winner between the two will eventually challenge US Champion Austin Theory.