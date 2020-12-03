e-paper
Sundeep’s Shiva song shines on Dev Deepawali!

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 18:44 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Lucknow-based composer-singer Sundeep Gosswami ‘Kaal Ke Hai Mahakaal’ went viral on social media on Dev Deepawali.
Lucknow-based composer-singer Sundeep Gosswami ‘Kaal Ke Hai Mahakaal’ went viral on social media on Dev Deepawali.(Sourced photo)
         

The video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessing Dev Deepawali from a cruise in Varanasi, went viral on social media, recently. The clip featuring a laser light show on the song, ‘Shiv Shankar Shambhu’ was an instant hit. The chartbuster played in the backdrop of the video has been written, composed and sung by Lucknowite, Sundeep Gosswami.

Elated with his devotional song going viral and earning praise, the composer-singer said, “It was late in the night that I saw my song getting featured in the back drop of the video. Within a few hours the views went in multi-million with the song being vastly praised by all. I feel it’s all due to Baba’s blessing,” said the composer.

Sundeep has earlier composed for films like ‘Bhindi Bazaar Inc,’ (as Sundeep-Surya), ‘Blue Mountains’ and ‘Phamous.’

“This is my first devotional song titled ‘Kaal Ke Hai Mahakaal’ that I wrote, sang, composed and produced. It was released on my official YouTube channel in April 2017. It has 4.5 million views on my channel and with other channels combined it has 25 million views. Many songs were played in during the celebrations but the one shared by the prime minister on the occasion was my mine,” shares Sundeep.

A Shiva devotee, he composer has been releasing one song on the deity every month. “My numbers don’t fall in bhajan category. They are devotional songs, with fusion of western music, which attracts youth as well as the elders. My next song is going to be a rap with which I have incorporated mantras.”

Sundeep had also composed a number of non-filmi songs for Darshan Raval, Jubin Nautiyal-Jonita Gandhi and Ash King. Recently, he composed ‘Kambakht Jawani’ for Kancchan Srivas and is waiting for a new release ‘Chal koi gal nahi’ that features Arishfa Khan and Lucky.

