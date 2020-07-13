‘Taking a risk should be worth it!’

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 19:51 IST

The coronavirus scare, actors testing Covid-19 positive and low budgets are leaving actors in two minds about shootings, said Flora Saini who played the ghost in film ‘Stree’.

The ‘Inside Edge’, ‘Gandii Baat’ and ‘Aarya’ actor said, “I am excited that offers are coming my way but I am yet to say yes to any of them. Everything has to fall in place. Now, the budgets have gone down and people want to pay less. With so much risk involved, the money has to be worth the story, role, character and other things.”

As the actor lives with her parents, she can’t put them at risk either. “We have to weigh the situation: how safe it is to shoot now! Eventually, laut ke ghar aana hai, aur ghar pe parents hain (I have to come back home, where my parents are). I being the only child, my parents are against me going out for the moment. For a paltry amount, my mother will surely not agree to me taking the risk.”

After many actors tested Covid-19-positive she is more scared. “After Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan’s family, Anupam (Kher) Sir’s family and Parth Samthaan, it has become very scary. Manu Rishi (Chadha) sir also shared a video after recovering from Covid. So, I am also very confused, like others, how to go about things — ‘buri tarah fas gai hoon main’ (I am facing a dilemma).”

Flora realises that letting projects go is also not an option. “Projects will happen with or without me! I am listening to every script coming my way. I am now looking forward to projects that will start in late August or September onwards, as honestly speaking, right now, it seems to be a bit risky.”

“The release of ‘Aarya’ kept me busy for some time. Before that I dubbed for it from home itself. I made it a point to catch up with friends everyday, which keeps me busy and gives each other positivity. I am enjoying great food made by Mom, and during the lockdown, she has started cooking hotel-type food all thanks to the Internet. Besides, I am interacting with my fans.”

Her film ‘Darbaan’ was about to be released when the lockdown took place. “It’s an adaptation of Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore’s story. I play Sharad Kelkar’s wife. Sharib Hashmi is doing the role of Darbaan. I hope it releases soon. Before the lockdown, I was shooting for the second season ‘City of Dreams’ which also got stuck.”

She has also shot for season three of ‘Inside Edge’ which is awaiting release. “Earlier, I have shot for Ram Gopal Verma’s film ‘12 ‘o’ Clock’ which will be releasing soon. I play Manav Kaul’s wife in the horror film,” the actor said.