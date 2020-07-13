e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Taking a risk should be worth it!’

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 19:51 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Flora Saini
Flora Saini
         

The coronavirus scare, actors testing Covid-19 positive and low budgets are leaving actors in two minds about shootings, said Flora Saini who played the ghost in film ‘Stree’.

The ‘Inside Edge’, ‘Gandii Baat’ and ‘Aarya’ actor said, “I am excited that offers are coming my way but I am yet to say yes to any of them. Everything has to fall in place. Now, the budgets have gone down and people want to pay less. With so much risk involved, the money has to be worth the story, role, character and other things.”

As the actor lives with her parents, she can’t put them at risk either. “We have to weigh the situation: how safe it is to shoot now! Eventually, laut ke ghar aana hai, aur ghar pe parents hain (I have to come back home, where my parents are). I being the only child, my parents are against me going out for the moment. For a paltry amount, my mother will surely not agree to me taking the risk.”

After many actors tested Covid-19-positive she is more scared. “After Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan’s family, Anupam (Kher) Sir’s family and Parth Samthaan, it has become very scary. Manu Rishi (Chadha) sir also shared a video after recovering from Covid. So, I am also very confused, like others, how to go about things — ‘buri tarah fas gai hoon main’ (I am facing a dilemma).”

Flora realises that letting projects go is also not an option. “Projects will happen with or without me! I am listening to every script coming my way. I am now looking forward to projects that will start in late August or September onwards, as honestly speaking, right now, it seems to be a bit risky.”

“The release of ‘Aarya’ kept me busy for some time. Before that I dubbed for it from home itself. I made it a point to catch up with friends everyday, which keeps me busy and gives each other positivity. I am enjoying great food made by Mom, and during the lockdown, she has started cooking hotel-type food all thanks to the Internet. Besides, I am interacting with my fans.”

Her film ‘Darbaan’ was about to be released when the lockdown took place. “It’s an adaptation of Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore’s story. I play Sharad Kelkar’s wife. Sharib Hashmi is doing the role of Darbaan. I hope it releases soon. Before the lockdown, I was shooting for the second season ‘City of Dreams’ which also got stuck.”

She has also shot for season three of ‘Inside Edge’ which is awaiting release. “Earlier, I have shot for Ram Gopal Verma’s film ‘12 ‘o’ Clock’ which will be releasing soon. I play Manav Kaul’s wife in the horror film,” the actor said.

top news
Sachin Pilot always in Rahul Gandhi’s heart, says Congress leader’s office
Sachin Pilot always in Rahul Gandhi’s heart, says Congress leader’s office
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
Ashok Gehlot aces 1st test, sequesters MLAs in luxury resort to prep for more
LIVE: With 449 new cases, Kerala’s Covid-19 tally crosses 8,000 mark
LIVE: With 449 new cases, Kerala’s Covid-19 tally crosses 8,000 mark
Top Indian, Chinese military commanders to meet tomorrow at Chushul
Top Indian, Chinese military commanders to meet tomorrow at Chushul
HT Editorial: What does China want?
HT Editorial: What does China want?
Telangana doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Telangana doctor drives tractor to transport Covid-19 victim’s body for last rites
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In