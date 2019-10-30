Parents watch Sujith Wilson’s rescue operation on TV, girl drowns

tamil-nadu

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 02:58 IST

A three-year-old girl died after drowning in a tub at home in Trespuram, Thoothukkudi, in Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred late on Monday as her parents sat watching on TV the rescue operation for Sujith Wilson, the two-year-old who died after falling into a 600-foot borewell in Trichy district.

According to Thoothukkudi North police station sources, the victim was identified as Revathi Sanjana. “Revathi Sanjana went to the bathroom to fetch water for playing with. However, she fell into the three-foot-high plastic tub from which she was trying to take water. All that while, her father Lingeswaran and mother Nisha was watching Sujith’s rescue operation,” said an inquiry officer who did not wish to be named.

“When the couple went looking for their daughter, they found her in the tub full of water. They rushed her to the Thoothukkudi Government Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. A case has been registered,” the officer said.

Thoothukkudi deputy superintendent of police Prakash Kumar and Thoothukkudi north police inspector Arul did not respond to HT’s calls for a comment.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 02:58 IST