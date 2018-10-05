High alert in Kerala, one shutter of Idukki dam to be opened at 4 pm today

Rains continued to lash parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry for the second day on Friday, while a high alert was issued in Kerala as intense low pressure brews over the Arabian Sea.

In Tamil Nadu, educational institutions were shut due to the rains, while in Kerala, many dams, including Idukki, will be opened later in the day, officials said. Still reeling under the effects of the disastrous floods in August, officials in Kerala are taking no chances and reviewing their disaster preparedness.

One shutter of the Idukki Cheruthoni dam will be opened at 4 pm today, reports ANI. Some 50 cusecs of water will be released as the catchment areas of the dam received good rainfall since Thursday night.

In view of the IMD forecast, a red alert has been sounded in Idukki and Malappuram districts with heavy rains expected on Sunday.

Puducherry received heavy rains and an official said the union territory recorded 9.5 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am. Following sharp spells of rains in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, educational institutions were closed.

Schools remained closed in Chennai, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin. A holiday was declared for both schools and colleges in the rest of the districts. Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district recorded the highest rainfall of 7.02 cm, as per meteorological observation at 8.30 am today.

In Puducherry, residential areas in Oulgaret and neighbouring municipal segments were water-logged, throwing normal life out of gear. Government machinery was geared up to meet any exigency, the official source said. Farm lands were waterlogged and a farmer said the paddy he had raised on a large extent of land was flooded.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 13:09 IST