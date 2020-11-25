Tamil Nadu: Chennai inspector arrested for raping minor girl

tamil-nadu

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 12:01 IST

Police in Chennai have arrested an inspector of the law and order wing in Ennore, C Pugazhendhi, for allegedly raping a 13-year- old girl. The child identified the inspector from a photo, after which he was arrested Monday and sent to prison Tuesday under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. “The inspector has been suspended,” said joint commissioner S Balakrishnan of Chennai (North). “We rescued the girl two weeks back.”

So far, police have arrested eight men and women in the case, including Pugazhendhi and the girl’s extended relatives who allegedly forced her into prostitution. They have been charged under Section 6 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) under the POCSO Act and Section 5(1) (a) (i) under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 that deals with procuring a person for prostitution and rigorous imprisonment when it involves a minor.

Police said that this crime came to light while they were investigating a couple over a family dispute. This led to more enquiries and one of the accused confessed that he was a friend of Pugazhendhi’s. “He confessed that they both had sexually assaulted the girl,” said a source in the police department.

A senior officer of the women and child protection wing, on condition of anonymit,y said that the girl’s statements were recorded in front of a magistrate under Section 164 CrPc of the POCSO. “The girl is now in a safe place,” the official said.

Police said that the girl was a school drop-out. Her single mother had sent her to stay with relatives to help them with household work, which is where the relatives “facilitated sexual acts for several men with the child,” said the above police officer.