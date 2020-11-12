e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tamil Nadu / Three of a family ‘shot dead’ in Chennai: Police

Three of a family ‘shot dead’ in Chennai: Police

Greater Chennai police commissioner along with his senior colleagues inspected the scene of crime.

tamil-nadu Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 08:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India
Greater Chennai police commissioner along with his senior colleagues inspected the scene of crime.
Greater Chennai police commissioner along with his senior colleagues inspected the scene of crime.((Representative Photo/Getty Images))
         

A man, his wife and son were allegedly shot dead in their residence at Elephant Gate locality here on Wednesday and senior officials are leading the probe into the crime, police said.

While local police said “three were shot dead,” as per preliminary inputs, Greater Chennai police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said “a triple murder case has been reported.”

The commissioner said he, along with his senior colleagues, inspected the scene of crime.

A dog squad has been pressed into service and experts, including finger print specialists, were on the job on the spot, he told reporters. After an on-the-spot assessment, Aggarwal said a man Bali Chand, his wife and son Sheethal were murdered.

The focus was on ‘scientific investigation’ and the larger family, relatives and friends of victims were being enquired, he said.

tags
top news
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
‘Best way to spend birthday’: Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab bail plea
‘Best way to spend birthday’: Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab bail plea
Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy, can lead after he grows older: Uma Bharti
Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy, can lead after he grows older: Uma Bharti
PM Modi to unveil statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus
PM Modi to unveil statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In