10 best 4K Android TVs that are efficient and budget-friendly

The emergence of 4K Android TVs has marked a significant milestone in the landscape of home entertainment. These televisions, known for their stunning resolution and smart features, have become a pivotal part of modern living rooms. This comprehensive guide is dedicated to exploring the nuances of these advanced televisions, specifically focusing on how they harmonize cutting-edge technology with user-friendly budgets.

The allure of a 4K Android TV lies in its ability to bring cinematic quality into the comfort of your home. With four times the resolution of standard HD, these TVs offer unparalleled clarity and detail, making every viewing experience more immersive. But what sets these televisions apart is their Android operating system. This platform opens up a world of possibilities, from streaming your favourite shows on various apps to using voice commands for easier navigation.

When it comes to efficiency, the latest models of efficient 4K TVs are designed to optimize energy consumption without compromising on performance. This aspect is particularly appealing to environmentally conscious consumers who are mindful of their energy usage. Additionally, these TVs often come with features like LED backlighting and smart dimming, further enhancing their energy efficiency.

However, the true game-changer in this market has been the advent of budget-friendly 4K TV options. Gone are the days when high-resolution TVs were a luxury few could afford. Today, a wide array of affordable 4K Android TV models offers the perfect balance between price and quality. This shift has made top-tier home entertainment accessible to a broader audience, ensuring that more people can enjoy the rich, detailed picture quality that 4K offers.

As we delve deeper into the world of 4K Android TVs, we will explore the various models that stand out in the market, examine their features, and help you understand why these TVs are a wise choice for your home entertainment setup. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports fan, or simply enjoy high-quality television, the journey into the realm of 4K Android TVs promises to be both enlightening and exciting.

1. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)

The OnePlus 43Y1S Pro is a cinematic dream machine that unleashes the full power of 4K Ultra HD. With over 8 million pixels and HDR10+ support, this TV transforms everyday shows and movies into vivid visual extravaganzas. The bezel-less design provides an immersive experience that pulls you in, while the 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and Atmos deliver room-filling sound. The Android TV operating system and integrated Chromecast, Miracast and DLNA make it simple to access all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and more. Plus, with integrated Google Assistant and a dedicated Prime Video button on the remote, you can navigate, search and control your smart home with just your voice. All this performance is packed into an ultra-thin profile and backed by a 1-year warranty, delivering big screen entertainment and smart features at an affordable price.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black):

Display: 43 inches 4K Ultra HD

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Audio: 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and Atmos

OS: Android TV

Connectivity: Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA

Voice Control: Google Assistant

Warranty: 1-year

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ support for vivid visuals Limited to a 1-year warranty Bezel-less design for immersive viewing 24W speakers with Dolby Audio and Atmos Integrated Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and Android TV OS Dedicated Prime Video button and Google Assistant on remote

2. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)

With a massive 4K resolution of 3840x2160 pixels, this smart LED television promises razor sharp clarity and vivid picture quality. The 178 degree wide viewing angle means every seat in your living room will enjoy distortion free images. The 30-watt output and Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X systems ensure clear and immersive surround sound with deep bass. Built-in Wi-Fi allows you to stream your favourite movies and shows from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar easily. The Android TV operating system and quad core processor provide a fast and smooth experience, while the 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage can handle all your entertainment needs.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black):

Display: 43 inches 4K Ultra HD

Resolution: 3840x2160 pixels

Audio: 30-watt output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual X

OS: Android TV

Processor: Quad-core

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB

Connectivity: Built-in Wi-Fi

Pros Cons 4K resolution with wide viewing angle Limited audio output compared to others 30-watt Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X sound Built-in Wi-Fi and Android TV OS Quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage

3. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black)

This Acer 50-inch 4K smart TV brings truly immersive entertainment with brilliant Ultra HD picture quality and precise colour accuracy. The Android 11 operating system offers access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video and more right from the home screen.

Dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity ensure you have seamless wireless access to content. MEMC technology, dynamic signal calibration and wide colour gamut combine to deliver clear, detailed moving images with vivid, natural colours. The Dolby Audio and 30-watt stereo speakers provide powerful surround sound for an enhanced entertainment experience.

The remote control features dedicated Netflix and Prime Video buttons for one-touch access to your favourite streaming apps, plus built-in Google Assistant for hands-free voice controls. The wide 178-degree viewing angle means everyone gets an excellent view, whether sitting at an angle or right in front. Overall, this Acer TV offers a simple and smart way to maximize your entertainment at home.

Specifications of Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black):

Display: 50 inches 4K Ultra HD

OS: Android 11

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Audio: 30-watt stereo speakers, Dolby Audio

Features: MEMC technology, dynamic signal calibration, wide colour gamut

Pros Cons Ultra HD picture quality with colour accuracy Sound quality may not match up to the display Android 11 OS with access to various apps Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity MEMC technology and wide colour gamut 30-watt stereo speakers with Dolby Audio

4. MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black)

This 4K smart TV from MI unleashes the ultimate movie night experience. Its 43-inch ultra HD display comes to life with over 8 million pixels that deliver stunning clarity and vivid colour. Powered by Android TV 10, the X Series brings you over 300 live channels and 10,000 apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. The 30-watt speakers and Dolby Audio bring every sound effect and dialog to life. The quad-core processor allows for seamless navigation and switching between apps. And with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5. , 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, it's ready to connect to all your devices. So gather the family and get ready for an immersive viewing experience like never before - thanks to this brilliantly designed smart TV from MI.

Specifications of MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black):

Display: 43 inches 4K Ultra HD

OS: Android TV 10

Audio: 30-watt speakers, Dolby Audio

Processor: Quad-core

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Pros Cons 4K UHD display with over 8 million pixels Sound quality might not be as immersive Android TV 10 with access to numerous apps 30-watt speakers with Dolby Audio Quad-core processor for smooth navigation Dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple ports

5. OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S (Black)

This OnePlus smart TV brings cinema to your living room with breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Audio for an immersive experience. The ultra-thin bezel design and 178-degree wide viewing angle allow you to focus on the picture, not the frame. Android TV 10 powers the OS, giving you hands-free control with Google Assistant and access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. OnePlus Connect 2.0 and OxygenPlay 2.0 make it easy to connect and share content from your phone to the big screen.

The 30-watt speakers and HDR10+ certification ensure sharp images and vibrant colours that immerse you in your favourite movies and shows. All backed by a comprehensive 1-year warranty and 1-year panel warranty, this smart TV lets you enjoy an upgraded entertainment experience right in your living room.

Specifications of OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S (Black):

Display: 55 inches 4K Ultra HD

Audio: 30-watt speakers, Dolby Audio, HDR10+

OS: Android TV 10

Features: OnePlus Connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0

Connectivity: Google Assistant, multiple apps including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube

Pros Cons Breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution May be pricier compared to other models Ultra-thin bezel design with wide viewing angle Android TV 10 with Google Assistant 30-watt speakers with HDR10+ certification OnePlus Connect 2.0 and OxygenPlay 2.0 for easy content sharing

6. Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL (Black)

Take in the crisp 4K resolution of this Kodak TV, packing powerful 40-watt speakers and wide viewing angles to enjoy all your favourite apps in perfect detail. With ultrafast Android TV, you can stream Prime Video, Hotstar and more right from the home screen. The spacious 178-degree viewing angles make this a great pick for larger rooms, while the 178 Hertz refresh rate ensures smooth motion and minimal blur. And with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, hooking up your game console, streaming stick and hard drives is a breeze. All that, plus a 1-year warranty, means this Kodak TV will provide a stunningly clear picture for your entertainment for years to come.

Specifications of Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL (Black):

Display: 43 inches 4K Ultra HD, Bezel-Less Design

Audio: 40-watt speakers

OS: Android TV

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Warranty: 1-year

Pros Cons Crisp 4K resolution with wide viewing angles Sound quality may not match visual performance Ultrafast Android TV for seamless streaming 40-watt speakers for powerful sound Multiple ports for easy connectivity 1-year warranty included

7. MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black)

With 4K resolution, HDR support, and a wide 178-degree viewing angle, you'll be immersed in stunning picture quality that makes you feel like you're actually inside the action. The 30W Dolby audio delivers an immersive sound experience to match the vivid 4K image. Plus, Android TV 10 and the intuitive Patchwall 4 interface give you instant access to over 300 live channels, 10,000+ apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and more. The smart features don't stop there - you also get Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and Wi-Fi connectivity. All packed into a sleek, metal bezel-less design that looks good from any angle. Power up your entertainment with this smart 4K TV - you won't believe your eyes.

Specifications of MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN (Black):

Display: 50 inches 4K Ultra HD

Audio: 30W Dolby audio

OS: Android TV 10, Patchwall 4 interface

Connectivity: Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi

Pros Cons 4K resolution with HDR support Sound output may not be as robust as others Android TV 10 with Patchwall 4 interface 30W Dolby audio for immersive experience Chromecast built-in and multiple connectivity options Sleek, metal bezel-less design

8. Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55UHDX7XPROBL (Black)

This 55-inch bezel-less wonder brings the big screen 4K Ultra HD experience home in stunning fashion. With HDR 10, wide viewing angles, and over 8000 pixels, you'll feel like you're right in the action. The razor-thin frame lets the brilliant picture take center stage, while the speedy Android TV operating system and built-in Google Assistant give you one-touch access to all your favourite streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube.

The 40W speaker system with surround sound immersion transports you into your shows and movies, and the included wall mount lets you place this TV wherever you want the entertainment hub of your smart home. So enjoy streaming your favourite content, controlling compatible smart home devices, and discovering new apps - all from the comfort of your couch. This cutting-edge Kodak TV brings the big screen experience home in stunning fashion.

Specifications of Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55UHDX7XPROBL (Black):

Display: 55 inches 4K Ultra HD, Bezel-Less

Audio: 40W speaker system with surround sound

OS: Android TV

Connectivity: Built-in Google Assistant, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Pros Cons 55-inch 4K Ultra HD for a big screen experience Bezel-less design may be delicate HDR 10 and wide viewing angles Sound system may not be as high-end Android TV with built-in Google Assistant 40W speaker system with surround sound Included wall mount for flexible placement

9. Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW55ASUHD (Mystique Black)

The Sansui television brings the magic of movies and more right to your living room with incredible 4K Ultra HD clarity and vibrant colours. Powered by Android 10. and built-in Chromecast, you'll have access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ for hours of binge-worthy entertainment.

The Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility make it easy to search content, control your smart home, and more just by using your voice. A 20W sound system with Dolby Audio delivers an immersive audio experience that pulls you into the action on screen. With a stunning 55-inch panel, 178-degree viewing angle and ultra-fast response time, every moment comes to life with amazing detail, colour and motion. The wireless remote with easy-to-use buttons gives you total control so you can sit back, relax and enjoy the ultimate home theatre experience.

Specifications of Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW55ASUHD (Mystique Black):

Display: 55 inches 4K Ultra HD

Audio: 20W sound system, Dolby Audio

OS: Android 10.0, built-in Chromecast

Features: Google Assistant, Alexa compatibility

Connectivity: 178-degree viewing angle, wireless remote

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD clarity and vibrant colours 20W sound system may be underwhelming Android 10.0 with built-in Chromecast Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility 178-degree viewing angle Ultra-fast response time for dynamic content

10. Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Vision & 40W Dolby Atmos (Grey)

With a massive 55 inch 4K LED display, you'll enjoy stunningly sharp and colourful images with this MI TV. The Android TV operating system and Patchwall dashboard give you hundreds of streaming options and live channels, making it easy to access your favourite content. The hands-free Google Assistant lets you search, launch apps, and control compatible smart home devices using just your voice. Two front-firing 40-watt Dolby Atmos speakers deliver room-filling sound that brings your movies, shows, and games to life, while parental controls and a kids mode make it a family-friendly addition to your living room. Overall, this feature-packed TV delivers big screen entertainment, smart functionality, and a seamless user experience to enhance your at-home viewing.

Specifications of Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Vision & 40W Dolby Atmos (Grey):

Display: 55 inches 4K LED

Audio: 40-watt Dolby Atmos speakers

OS: Android TV, Patchwall dashboard

Features: Hands-free Google Assistant, parental controls, kids mode

Connectivity: Front-firing speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Pros Cons Large 55 inch 4K LED display Design may not be as sleek as other models Android TV OS with Patchwall dashboard Hands-free Google Assistant 40-watt Dolby Atmos speakers Parental controls and kids mode for family safety

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 43" 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ 24W Dolby Audio and Atmos Speakers Android TV OS with Voice Control Redmi 43" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 4K Resolution with Wide Angle 30W Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X Quad-core Processor with 2GB RAM Acer 50" I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL 50" 4K Ultra HD Display Android 11 OS 30W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio MI Xiaomi 43" X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN 4K UHD Display Android TV 10 OS 30W Dolby Audio Speakers OnePlus 55" U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S 55" 4K Ultra HD Display Android TV 10 with Google Assistant 30W Speakers with HDR10+ Kodak 43" Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL Bezel-less 4K UHD Display 40W Speakers Android TV OS MI 50" X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN 50" 4K Ultra HD Display Android TV 10 with Patchwall 4 30W Dolby Audio Kodak 55" Bezel-Less Design Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55UHDX7XPROBL 55" 4K UHD Bezel-Less Display 40W Speaker System with Surround Sound Android TV OS Sansui 55" 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW55ASUHD 55" 4K Ultra HD Display Android 10.0 with Built-in Chromecast 20W Dolby Audio System Mi 55" 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55" 4K LED Display Android TV OS with Patchwall Dashboard 40W Dolby Atmos Speakers

Best overall product

The OnePlus 55 inches U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S stands out as the best 4K Android TV in our roundup. This model combines superior visual quality with user-friendly technology, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of viewers. The 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display delivers breathtaking clarity and colour accuracy, ensuring a cinematic experience right in your living room. Enhanced by HDR10+ certification, the visuals are stunningly lifelike, offering an immersive viewing experience that's hard to match. Additionally, the integration of Android TV 10 with Google Assistant provides a seamless and intuitive user interface, allowing for easy access to a myriad of streaming services and smart home controls.

In terms of audio performance, this OnePlus model excels with its 30-watt speakers, enriched by Dolby Audio technology. This feature ensures that the sound quality matches the visual excellence, providing an all-around entertainment experience. Moreover, the sleek design with an ultra-thin bezel not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the TV but also maximizes the screen area for an uninterrupted viewing experience. Overall, the combination of superior display, advanced smart features, and robust audio makes the OnePlus 55U1S the ultimate 4K TV choice for consumers seeking a high-quality, efficient, and immersive television experience.

Best value for money

The MI Xiaomi 43 inches X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN stands out as the best value-for-money 4K Android TV, balancing cost and performance exceptionally well. This model offers a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD display, providing crystal-clear images and vibrant colours, which is a remarkable feat at its price point. The integration of Android TV 10 operating system ensures a user-friendly experience with access to a wide array of streaming apps, making it a versatile choice for various entertainment needs. Additionally, the 30-watt Dolby Audio speakers deliver a sound quality that is both clear and immersive, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

In terms of connectivity and performance, this MI TV excels with its quad-core processor, ensuring smooth and responsive navigation through its interface and apps. The inclusion of dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth among other connectivity options, allows for seamless integration with various devices and online services. The MI Xiaomi 43 inches X Series also boasts a sleek design, adding a modern touch to any living space. All in all, for those looking for an efficient 4K TV that provides a high-quality viewing experience without breaking the bank, the MI Xiaomi X Series is an unbeatable choice.

How to find the best 4k android TV?

Finding the best 4K Android TV for your home involves considering several key factors to ensure you make a choice that fits your specific needs and preferences. Here's a straightforward guide:

Determine the Right Size: Assess the size of your room and viewing distance. A larger screen is ideal for spacious rooms, while a more modest size suits smaller spaces.

Check Resolution and HDR: Ensure the TV has a true 4K Ultra HD resolution for crisp, detailed images. Look for HDR compatibility for enhanced colour and contrast.

Smart Features: Opt for a TV with the latest Android operating system for access to a wide range of apps and smart features, making it the ultimate 4K Android TV.

Consider Audio Quality: Good sound is crucial for an immersive experience. Check for models with superior built-in speakers or compatibility with sound systems.

Compare Prices: Look for a budget-friendly 4K TV that offers the best value for money without compromising on quality or features.

Read Reviews and Ratings: User reviews and expert ratings can provide valuable insights into the performance and reliability of different models.

