10 inverters with battery combo on great discounts shortlisted for you! Top picks from known brands to tackle power cuts

Power reliability matters, and having the right inverter with battery combo makes a big difference. These combos are powerful, efficient and on discount too. You get reliable backup for your fans, lights, laptops and more, so work or chill time never takes a hit. The list includes trusted names like Luminous, Okaya and Genus, paired with high-performance batteries that go the distance. Discover the 10 best inverters with battery combo at discounted prices

Most of them come with handy features like water level indicators, LED screens and portable trolleys. From small homes to bustling offices, there’s something here for everyone. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade or buy your first inverter, this is your sign. Find the best inverter with battery combo at great prices and say goodbye to power woes in style.We’ve rounded up the 10 inverters with battery combo options that tick all the right boxes.

Loading Suggestions...

This Luminous inverter and battery combo is one of the best inverter with battery combo options for homes and small offices. It combines the powerful Zelio+ 1100 pure sine wave inverter with a high-capacity 200Ah tall tubular battery, designed for longer backups. Ideal for areas with frequent power cuts, this combo comes with an LED display that shows charging and backup time. It supports basic home loads like fans, lights, TV, and even a Wi-Fi router, making it a top inverter with battery combo for reliable day-to-day use.

Specifications Battery Capacity 200Ah / 12V Colour Blue Inverter Dimensions 27.5 x 24.8 x 12 cm Battery Dimensions 50.2 x 19.1 x 44 cm Reasons to buy Clean sine wave output User-friendly LED display Reasons to avoid May not support heavy appliances Click Here to Buy Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Battery) - Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its backup time and quiet operation. Many praise the build quality and easy installation process.

Why choose this product?

It offers long power backup and smooth operation, perfect for Indian homes with unstable electricity supply.

Loading Suggestions...

The Luminous Zolt 1100 combo is among the best inverter with battery combo sets for uninterrupted power during frequent outages. This combo includes the Zolt 1100 pure sine wave inverter and a 200Ah tall tubular battery, delivering a reliable power source for home and office essentials like fans, lights, TV, and even laptops. The LCD display keeps you informed about backup time and battery charging status. The package includes a durable trolley, making it easier to manage and move the heavy battery setup.

Specifications Inverter Type Pure Sine Wave Colour Blue Inverter Dimensions 27.5 x 24.8 x 12 cm Battery Dimensions 50.2 x 19.1 x 44 cm Reasons to buy High-capacity battery for long backups Smart LCD screen Reasons to avoid Tall battery requires floor space Click Here to Buy Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops Zolt 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with RC 25000 Tall Tubular 200Ah Battery & Trolley Warranty:24 months(Inverter)36 months (Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it reliable and good for Indian homes. Setup is hassle-free, and backup is strong even during long cuts.

Why choose this product?

Great choice if you want quiet, efficient power with minimal hassle and long battery support for daily use.

Loading Suggestions...

If you need a dependable and long-lasting top inverter with battery combo, the Genus Winner 1200 paired with the GTT200 battery is worth considering. Built for Indian conditions, it includes a pure sine wave inverter and a 165Ah tall tubular battery that handles daily appliances like fans, lights, TVs, and routers with ease. This combo also comes with a strong trolley equipped with wheels and locks for safety and portability. A smart pick for homes with frequent outages.

Specifications Inverter Type Pure Sine Wave Inverter Capacity 900 VA / 12V Battery Type Lead Acid Tall Tubular Battery Capacity 165Ah / 12V Reasons to buy Long 72-month battery warranty Rugged build for Indian weather Reasons to avoid Battery capacity may not suit large appliances Click Here to Buy Genus Inverter Battery Combo (Inverter: Winner 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT200 / TT Battery / 165Ah / 72M (42 + 30) Warranty || Trolley) Best for Home

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the long battery warranty, consistent performance, and suitability for typical household needs.

Why choose this product?

This is a smart pick if you want a long-lasting battery with strong brand backing and a solid trolley included.

Loading Suggestions...

Built for everyday convenience, this top inverter with battery combo by Luminous combines performance with user-friendly design. It includes the Zelio+ 1100 sine wave inverter and a 150Ah short tubular battery, perfect for running essentials like fans, lights, TVs, and small fridges. The LED display provides at-a-glance backup details, and the compact form factor fits neatly into tight spaces. Designed with Indian households in mind, it delivers quiet, efficient power during frequent outages.

Specifications Output Voltage 200–220V AC Input Voltage 85–290V Inverter Dimensions 36 x 35 x 20 cm Battery Dimensions 50.2 x 19.1 x 44 cm Reasons to buy Compact and space-saving design LED display with time-based backup info Reasons to avoid Not suitable for high-power equipment Click Here to Buy Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 18000ST 150 Ah Short Tubular Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it quiet, effective, and great for running essential appliances during load shedding.

Why choose this product?

Choose this combo for clean power, ease of use, and reliable performance with basic home appliances.

Loading Suggestions...

Power outages don’t have to be stressful when you have Okaya’s inverter and battery combo. Featuring a 925VA inverter and a 160Ah Super Jumbo Tubular battery, it delivers extended backup and stable output. The NABL-certified backup rating helps you track performance accurately. Easy indicators and protective features add to the experience, while the design ensures reduced upkeep and efficient daily use.

Specifications UPS Dimensions 193 x 260 x 120.2 mm Battery Dimensions 540 x 210 x 317 mm Weight 48.4 kg Warranty 36 Months (Inverter), 60 Months (Battery) Reasons to buy NABL-certified backup time LED alerts for various statuses Reasons to avoid Slightly heavier battery Click Here to Buy Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW1175 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 925VA with OPSJT19060 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 60 Month(Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its long backup, less maintenance, and perfect size for medium usage.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want extended power backup and real-time certified performance details.

Loading Suggestions...

This best inverter with battery combo from Luminous is ideal for budget-conscious users looking for efficient power backup. The 700VA sine wave inverter with a 150Ah short tubular battery handles daily loads like fans, lights, and TVs with ease. With a simple and sturdy design, this combo is easy to install and operate. It's great for homes that experience moderate power cuts and want long-term durability.

Specifications Inverter Capacity 700VA / 12V Battery Capacity 150Ah / 12V Battery Type Short Tubular Output Power 560W Reasons to buy Reliable and compact design Handles daily household loads Reasons to avoid Trolley not included Click Here to Buy Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter)&48month(Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its simplicity and how well it supports home electronics during outages.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for budget reliability, simple usage, and moderate household backup.

Loading Suggestions...

Genus combines performance and practicality with its Winner 1200 inverter and 230Ah GTT270 battery. The system is designed to manage everyday essentials like lighting, fans, routers, and entertainment devices without interruptions. A heavy-duty build and wide compatibility make it ideal for homes facing frequent voltage drops. Long-lasting backup and a 72-month battery warranty ensure you’re covered through every season with minimal maintenance or fuss.

Specifications Inverter Type Pure Sine Wave Inverter Capacity 900VA / 12V Battery Type Tall Tubular Battery Capacity 230Ah / 12V Reasons to buy High-capacity battery for longer backup Extended warranty Reasons to avoid Higher price point Click Here to Buy Genus Inverter Battery Combo-Winner 1200 Pure Sine Wave 900Va/12V Inverter 3 Years Warranty + Gtt270 Tall Tubular 230Ah Battery With 72 Months(42 Foc + 30 Pro-Rata)Warranty For Home Appliances,Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the high backup duration and long warranty, making it a long-term solution.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for large homes needing powerful, long-duration backup and warranty peace of mind.

Loading Suggestions...

The Eco Volt Neo 850 is one of the best inverter with battery combo for compact homes that need efficient and smart power backup. It pairs a 700VA sine wave inverter with a 120Ah tubular battery, suitable for fans, LED bulbs, a TV, and a small fridge. The rugged battery build and simple interface make it a practical solution for homes with frequent outages but modest load needs.

Specifications Rated Power 588W Battery Dimensions 50.5 x 22.0 x 30.8 cm Inverter Dimensions 28 x 30.5 x 28 cm Warranty 36 Months (Battery), 24 Months (Inverter) Reasons to buy Compact and energy-efficient Runs essential devices Reasons to avoid Limited for high-load appliances Click Here to Buy Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops| Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter) &48 month(Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its simple design and how well it performs for everyday essentials.

Why choose this product?

Select this for low-load usage and compact setup with easy maintenance.

Loading Suggestions...

Engineered for today’s household needs, the Livguard combo offers a 900VA sine wave inverter along with a robust 160Ah short tubular jumbo battery. This setup supports devices like routers, lights, and even refrigerators. Its standout feature is the 4-mode battery selector switch, which enhances compatibility and maintenance. It delivers steady backup while giving flexibility in power management, making it a solid pick for modern homes.

Specifications Inverter 900VA/12V, Sine Wave, 765W peak load Battery 160Ah Short Tubular Jumbo, 12V Inverter Dimensions 36.1 x 34.5 x 17.7 cm Battery Dimensions 52 x 27.5 x 28.2 cm Reasons to buy 4-mode battery selector Versatile and efficient Reasons to avoid May not support heavy-duty devices Click Here to Buy Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo |LGS1100I_IT 1636STJ |LGS1100I - 900 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter |IT 1636STJ 160 Ah with 36 Months Battery Warranty |Reliable for Home, Office and Shop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the battery selector helpful and the unit easy to maintain.

Why choose this product?

Select this for flexibility, user-friendly operation, and balanced power performance.

Loading Suggestions...

Okaya’s inverter with battery combo is designed for homes that need longer backup without the hassle. The 1150VA true sine wave inverter pairs with a 160Ah tall tubular battery to deliver consistent performance. NABL-certified backup time, smart LED indicators, and spill-free design make it user-friendly. It’s compact enough to fit into tight spaces, and the maintenance is minimal, making it a reliable choice for daily use.

Specifications Battery Capacity 160Ah / 12V UPS Dimensions 215.5 x 260 x 120.2 mm Battery Dimensions 508 x 198 x 404 mm Weight 53.8 kg Reasons to buy NABL-certified backup Modern design with indicators Reasons to avoid Slightly heavy for small setups Click Here to Buy Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops | ATSW1400 12V True Sine Wave Inverter 1150VA with OPTT19054 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 54 Month(Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the certified backup time and how smoothly it runs home appliances.

Why choose this product?

Go for this combo if you want efficient backup and smart maintenance with NABL-certified performance.

Why is a pure sine wave inverter better than a square wave inverter?

A pure sine wave inverter provides smoother, more stable power, similar to electricity from the grid. It ensures better performance and safety for sensitive appliances like laptops, refrigerators, and LED TVs, which can get damaged with square wave power. It’s ideal for home and office use.

What is the benefit of a tall tubular battery in an inverter combo?

Tall tubular batteries are more durable and charge faster than flat plate ones. They offer longer life cycles, better thermal stability, and require less maintenance. This makes them perfect for regions with frequent or long power cuts, providing reliable backup.

How long will an inverter with battery combo last during a power cut?

Backup duration depends on battery capacity and connected load. A 150Ah battery may last 4–5 hours running lights, fans, and a TV. Higher capacity batteries like 200Ah offer 6–8 hours or more with moderate load. Efficient usage extends runtime.

Factors to consider before buying the best inverter with battery combo:

Battery Capacity : Higher Ah gives longer backup. Choose based on hours of required usage.

: Higher Ah gives longer backup. Choose based on hours of required usage. Waveform Type : Pure sine wave is preferred for sensitive devices and quiet operation.

: Pure sine wave is preferred for sensitive devices and quiet operation. Power Load Requirements : Calculate total wattage of appliances to choose correct inverter VA rating.

: Calculate total wattage of appliances to choose correct inverter VA rating. Battery Type : Tall tubular is most reliable; SMF batteries are low maintenance.

: Tall tubular is most reliable; SMF batteries are low maintenance. Charging Speed : Inverters with fast charging save time during short power returns.

: Inverters with fast charging save time during short power returns. Indicators & Display : LED/LCD displays showing charging, load, and battery status are helpful.

: LED/LCD displays showing charging, load, and battery status are helpful. Trolley and Safety Features – A sturdy trolley with lockable wheels adds convenience; check for protection from overload and short circuit.

– A sturdy trolley with lockable wheels adds convenience; check for protection from overload and short circuit. Warranty: Look for 36–72 months battery warranty and 2–3 years on inverter.

Top 3 features of the best inverter battery combos:

Top 10 inverter with battery combos Wattage Battery Capacity Special Feature Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley for Home 756 Watts 200 Amp Hours Tubular plate design, faster recharge Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops Zolt 1100 756 Watts 200 Amp Hours Safety Alarm, LCD Display Genus Inverter Battery Combo Winner 1200 NA 165 Amp Hours Overcharging protection, Copper DC Wire Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo Zelio+ 1100 756 Watts 150 Amp Hours Pure sine wave technology Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo ATSW1175 NA 160 Amp Hours Advanced True Sine Wave technology Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo Power Sine 800 560 Watts 150 Amp Hours Eco Mode and UPS Mode Genus Inverter Battery Combo-Winner 1200 Pure Sine Wave NA 230 Amp Hours Robust grid design Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo Eco Volt Neo 850 588 Watts 120 Amp Hours Advanced tubular-plate technology Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo LGS1100I - 900 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter and IT 1636STJ 160 Ah 900 watts 160 Amp Hours Artificial Intelligent charging Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo ATSW1400 NA 160 Amp Hours Advanced electrolyte management and spill-free water topping systems

Similar articles for you:

Inverter battery combos for 3 BHK houses that deliver dependable performance: Top 8 picks for rising energy needs

Best inverters for home: Top 10 reliable, energy saving models for uninterrupted power supply in 2025

Best inverters for home: Top power backup options for reliable and uninterrupted performance

Best inverter batteries: Top inverter and battery combos to combat frequent power cuts

FAQs on Top 10 inverter with battery combos Do inverter batteries need frequent water top-ups? Tubular batteries need water top-up every few months. Maintenance-free models reduce this effort.

What is NABL-certified backup time? It indicates verified backup duration tested by an accredited lab, ensuring performance reliability.

How long does an inverter battery last? Typically 4–6 years, depending on usage, battery type, and maintenance.

Is installation included in inverter battery combos? Some sellers offer free installation. Confirm at purchase to avoid extra charges.

Can I run a fridge on an inverter? Yes, if the inverter’s peak load supports your fridge’s startup power.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.