10 oil-filled room heaters that got my attention for advanced safety features
Published on: Dec 26, 2025 08:01 am IST
Oil-filled room heaters deliver uniform heat, quiet operation, and dependable safety for comfortable winter living.
Havells 9 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (OFR) | Advanced New U-Tech Fast Heating Fins with 10-Year Warranty | 2900W | ISI Approved | PTC Fan Heater | Inclined Control Panel | Black
Bajaj Majesty RH 9F Plus Oil Filled Radiator
Orient Electric Comforter Collection 11 fin Oil Filled Radiator | Advanced S-Shaped Fins |2900W Power| with PTC Fan Heater| 3 Heat Settings | 2 Years Warranty, Black
₹8,899
Kenstar Luxora 2900W 13-Fin Oil Filled Room Heater with 400W PTC Fan Heater | 3 Heat Settings | Adjustable Thermostat | Tip-Over Safety | Castor Wheels | 2-Year Warranty (Black & Gold)
₹8,799
Havells Jade 9 Fin Straight OFR| 2000 Watt, Thermostatic Heat Control with 3 Power Settings | Superior Grade Oil for Long-Lasting Heat| 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty (Black)
₹8,998
Morphy Richards Thermocore Xr Digital 15 Fins Oil Free Radiator Room Heater For Home|2000 W Digital Zero Oil Filled Heater For Room|2 Copper Heating Elements|No Oxygen Depletion|4-Yr Warranty By Brand
₹15,699
BLACK+DECKER Oil Heater for Room in Winter | 2 Years Warranty, 2500 W | Room Heater for Bedroom, Heater for Room in Winter, Room Heater for Bedroom in Winter, 3 Heat Setting, 9 Fins (White)
₹10,999
Glen Electric Oil Filled Room Heater Radiator 11 Fin (OFR), 2900W, with Dial control, PTC Fan for Fast Heating, Adjustable Thermostat, ISI Approved - White HA7012OR11
₹8,697
NUUK HÖT BLOX Smart Oil Filled Radiator Oil Heater For Room In Winter | 11 M-Shaped Fins | 2200W Power | 30% Faster Heating | Up to 20% Energy Savings | Smart App & Remote Control | 4 Heat Modes
₹13,999
Sujata 11 Fin Oil Heaters For Home | 2 Years Warranty, 2900W | Oil Heater, Oil Heater For Room In Winter, 2 Meter Long Wire, 3 Heat Setting, PTC Fan Heater, ISI Approved, Tilt Switch Safety-Black Gold
₹9,630
