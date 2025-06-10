5 Android-like features coming to iPhones with iOS 26 update

Apple officially unveiled the awaited iOS 26 update that brings new features and user experiences to iPhones. While new design, features, and upgrades look promising, there are some iOS 26 features which we have already seen earlier in Android-based devices. Well, it's not a secret that Apple is accused of copying Android-like features of its operating system over the years. However, this year Apple takes a greater notch with more Android-like features for iOS 26. At WWDC25, we spotted about 5 crucial iOS 26 features, such as Call Screening, Hold Assist, Visual Intelligence on-screen search ability, and more, that were inspired by Google’s Android versions. However, these new features add greater value to the iPhone and can come in handy in day-to-day activities. Know in detail about the Android-like features announced with iOS 26. Apple brings Android-like features to iPhone, know what they are and how they function.(Apple)

Android-like features announced for iOS 26 at WWDC 2025

Visual Intelligence on-screen search: Apple upgraded the Visual Intelligence capabilities with iOS 26. Now, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users can take a screenshot and conduct an on-screen search of anything users are viewing in any app. This feature has been available on Android devices for years with Google Lens. However, iPhone users also get ChatGPT integration for greater assistance and complex queries. Call Screening: Another Android feature, which Apple introduced with iOS 26, is call screening that answers unknown numbers on the user's behalf to extract information like the reason for calling. This information is displayed on the lock screen, which lets the user decide whether they want to pick up the call or ignore it. This feature was already available on Pixel phones, which are powered by Google Assistant.

3. Hold Assist: This feature resembles Pixel’s “Hold for Me” feature. This feature simply recognises hold music and messages, and notifies the user when the call is picked up by the agent or person. Now Apple brings “Hold Assist” to iOS 26, which does a similar job, saving iPhone users from boring hold music and pre-recorded messages.

4. Live Translation: Google has been offering live translation services for some time now, enabling users to translate text and even voice. Now, after a year of launching Apple Intelligence, the company has finally brought live translation to Messages, FaceTime, and the Phone app to communicate in several languages.

5. Visited places on Maps: Apple Maps will now include a new tool known as “Visited Places” that will include a list of places users have visited. This feature is similar to Google Maps Timeline, allowing users to get access to their frequently visited places in one place and open directions seamlessly.

While these are some Android-like features of iOS 26. However, Apple has also included some features to Messages that resemble WhatsApp. New Messages features include polls in group chats, background customisation, and others, which are already available in the Meta-owned instant messaging platform. Therefore, we can say that iOS 26 is inspired by several services and Android in general to provide a seamless user experience.