6 air fryer mistakes first-time buyers make and how to avoid them | Our top 20 recommendations for Indian cooking

Not because air fryers are bad, but because most people buy them with the wrong expectations or pick the wrong type.

If you’re planning to buy your first air fryer, this guide is meant to save you from that regret. These are the most common mistakes first-time buyers make, especially in Indian kitchens, and how you can avoid them. At the end, you’ll also find practical air fryer recommendations that actually work for Indian cooking, not just fries and nuggets.

Mistake #1: Buying the wrong capacity (This is where most people go wrong) This is the biggest mistake—and it shows up within the first week of use.

On paper, a 3–4 litre air fryer sounds enough. In reality, once you start cooking paneer, aloo, kebabs, or vegetables, you realise how quickly the basket fills up. Overcrowding leads to uneven cooking, soggy food, and frustration.

Many buyers don’t realise that the usable cooking space is what matters, not just the litre number printed on the box.

How to avoid it: Couples or small families: Look at 4–5 litre models

Families of 4 or more: 6–7 litre capacity works far better

Square or wider baskets are usually more practical than deep round ones

If you cook in batches daily, size matters more than you think. Mistake #2: Expecting deep-fried results without oil A lot of people buy an air fryer hoping it will give the exact taste and texture of deep-fried food—just without oil. That’s where disappointment starts.

Air fryers don’t deep fry. They roast, crisp, and brown using hot air. Some foods adapt beautifully. Others need adjustment.

Tikkas, cutlets, frozen snacks, vegetables, and even leftover samosas turn out great. But things like pakoras or pooris won’t magically taste like they came out of a kadhai.

How to avoid it: Use a light oil spray or brushing where needed

Focus on crispness, not oil-heavy texture

Treat it as a healthier alternative, not a full replacement for frying

Once expectations are clear, the results feel much more satisfying. Mistake #3: Assuming all air fryers are the same for Indian food Many air fryers come with presets—fries, pizza, chicken, nuggets. These presets are mostly designed around Western food. Indian cooking doesn’t always fit neatly into them.

Relying blindly on presets can lead to overcooked or undercooked food, especially for vegetables, paneer, or marinated items.

How to avoid it: Choose an air fryer with manual temperature and time control

A wider temperature range gives you more flexibility

Learn 2–3 manual settings that work for most dishes

Once you stop depending on presets, the air fryer becomes far more useful. Mistake #4: Ignoring basket design and cleaning effort This mistake doesn’t show up immediately—but after a few weeks, it can become a deal-breaker.

Food residue, oil splatter, and stuck-on masala can make cleaning a pain if the basket design or coating isn’t good. Some mesh baskets trap food bits, while poor-quality non-stick coatings start peeling over time.

How to avoid it: Look for easy-to-remove baskets and trays

Dishwasher-safe parts are a big plus

Smooth, good-quality non-stick coating matters more than you think

An air fryer you dread cleaning is one you’ll stop using. Mistake #5: Thinking an air fryer will replace all other appliances An air fryer is not a replacement for everything, and that’s okay.

It won’t fully replace your gas stove, OTG, or microwave. Where it shines is quick cooking, reheating, and small-batch meals. Expecting it to handle bulk cooking or elaborate baking can lead to disappointment.

How to avoid it: Use it as a support appliance, not the main one

Think snacks, sides, quick meals, and reheating

For large trays or heavy baking, other appliances still work better

When used for the right purpose, air fryers feel incredibly convenient. Mistake #6: Buying based on discounts, not cooking habits Big discounts push many people to buy the cheapest or most powerful-looking model without thinking about actual use.

Higher wattage doesn’t always mean better cooking. Fancy displays don’t guarantee ease of use. What matters is how well the air fryer fits into your daily routine.

How to avoid it: Before buying, ask yourself:

How often will I realistically use it?

What will I cook most—snacks, vegetables, reheating, or full meals?

Do I have counter space for it? The right air fryer is the one you’ll actually use regularly.

Our top 10 air fryer recommendations for Indian cooking Instead of brand hype, here’s what actually works well for Indian kitchens: