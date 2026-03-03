Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.
6 air fryer mistakes first-time buyers make and how to avoid them | Our top 20 recommendations for Indian cooking
Buying your first air fryer? Avoid common mistakes that disappoint most buyers. Here’s what to check before you spend—and top 20 air fryers to consider.
Published on: Mar 03, 2026 8:00 AM IST
Share via
Copy link
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
Product
Rating
Price
INALSA Air Fryer for Home 6.5L Capacity-1600 W with Digital Control and 8 Preset Function|Quick Heat Circulation Variable Temp. Control,Baking,Grilling, Air Frying,Roasting up to 60 Min, 2 Yr WarrantyView Details
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA352/00 with Rapid Air Technology, 9L capacity, Dual basket (6L & 3L) for full oven tray cooking, 8 Preset Menus, Intuitive touch control, 90% less oil, 500+ Recipes, Extra LargeView Details
KENT Digital Air Fryer 8L | 1700W | Bake, Grill & Roast | Up to 80% Less Oil Usage | 7 Preset Menu | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Glass Window with in built Light | Auto Cut-Off SilverView Details
Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 5L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year WarrantyView Details
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.
Not because air fryers are bad, but because most people buy them with the wrong expectations or pick the wrong type.
If you’re planning to buy your first air fryer, this guide is meant to save you from that regret. These are the most common mistakes first-time buyers make, especially in Indian kitchens, and how you can avoid them. At the end, you’ll also find practical air fryer recommendations that actually work for Indian cooking, not just fries and nuggets.
Mistake #1: Buying the wrong capacity (This is where most people go wrong)
This is the biggest mistake—and it shows up within the first week of use.
On paper, a 3–4 litre air fryer sounds enough. In reality, once you start cooking paneer, aloo, kebabs, or vegetables, you realise how quickly the basket fills up. Overcrowding leads to uneven cooking, soggy food, and frustration.
Many buyers don’t realise that the usable cooking space is what matters, not just the litre number printed on the box.
How to avoid it:
Couples or small families: Look at 4–5 litre models
Families of 4 or more: 6–7 litre capacity works far better
Square or wider baskets are usually more practical than deep round ones
If you cook in batches daily, size matters more than you think.
Mistake #2: Expecting deep-fried results without oil
A lot of people buy an air fryer hoping it will give the exact taste and texture of deep-fried food—just without oil. That’s where disappointment starts.
Air fryers don’t deep fry. They roast, crisp, and brown using hot air. Some foods adapt beautifully. Others need adjustment.
Tikkas, cutlets, frozen snacks, vegetables, and even leftover samosas turn out great. But things like pakoras or pooris won’t magically taste like they came out of a kadhai.
How to avoid it:
Use a light oil spray or brushing where needed
Focus on crispness, not oil-heavy texture
Treat it as a healthier alternative, not a full replacement for frying
Once expectations are clear, the results feel much more satisfying.
Mistake #3: Assuming all air fryers are the same for Indian food
Many air fryers come with presets—fries, pizza, chicken, nuggets. These presets are mostly designed around Western food. Indian cooking doesn’t always fit neatly into them.
Relying blindly on presets can lead to overcooked or undercooked food, especially for vegetables, paneer, or marinated items.
How to avoid it:
Choose an air fryer with manual temperature and time control
A wider temperature range gives you more flexibility
Learn 2–3 manual settings that work for most dishes
Once you stop depending on presets, the air fryer becomes far more useful.
Mistake #4: Ignoring basket design and cleaning effort
This mistake doesn’t show up immediately—but after a few weeks, it can become a deal-breaker.
Food residue, oil splatter, and stuck-on masala can make cleaning a pain if the basket design or coating isn’t good. Some mesh baskets trap food bits, while poor-quality non-stick coatings start peeling over time.
How to avoid it:
Look for easy-to-remove baskets and trays
Dishwasher-safe parts are a big plus
Smooth, good-quality non-stick coating matters more than you think
An air fryer you dread cleaning is one you’ll stop using.
Mistake #5: Thinking an air fryer will replace all other appliances
An air fryer is not a replacement for everything, and that’s okay.
It won’t fully replace your gas stove, OTG, or microwave. Where it shines is quick cooking, reheating, and small-batch meals. Expecting it to handle bulk cooking or elaborate baking can lead to disappointment.
How to avoid it:
Use it as a support appliance, not the main one
Think snacks, sides, quick meals, and reheating
For large trays or heavy baking, other appliances still work better
When used for the right purpose, air fryers feel incredibly convenient.
Mistake #6: Buying based on discounts, not cooking habits
Big discounts push many people to buy the cheapest or most powerful-looking model without thinking about actual use.
Higher wattage doesn’t always mean better cooking. Fancy displays don’t guarantee ease of use. What matters is how well the air fryer fits into your daily routine.
How to avoid it:
Before buying, ask yourself:
How often will I realistically use it?
What will I cook most—snacks, vegetables, reheating, or full meals?
Do I have counter space for it?
The right air fryer is the one you’ll actually use regularly.
Our top 10 air fryer recommendations for Indian cooking
Instead of brand hype, here’s what actually works well for Indian kitchens:
Best air fryers for couples and small families
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Air fryers with high capacity for large families
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Air fryer ovens if you love to bake
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Air fryer models with good temperature range - Best for vegetables
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Easy to maintain and dishwasher-friendly air fryers
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Similar stories for you
Air fryers for Indian cooking
Most dishes need little to no oil. For better browning, a light spray or brushing is enough. Using too much oil can actually make food soggy.
A 6–7 litre air fryer is usually more comfortable for a family of four. Smaller sizes often require cooking in multiple batches.
Air fryer ovens are better if you bake or grill often. Basket air fryers are simpler, faster, and more convenient for everyday Indian snacks.
No, most air fryers are energy-efficient because they cook food faster than ovens. Short cooking times help keep electricity usage reasonable.
Yes, you can reheat rotis, parathas, pizza, and snacks. Use lower temperatures to avoid drying out the food.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read More
News/Technology/6 Air Fryer Mistakes First-time Buyers Make And How To Avoid Them | Our Top 20 Recommendations For Indian Cooking