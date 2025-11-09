7 Hidden Apple Watch features you probably haven’t tried yet

Apple Watch users often rely on their device for fitness tracking, notifications, and quick access to apps. Yet, beyond these common uses, several built-in tools remain unnoticed by many users. Whether you’re using an older Apple Watch Series 6 or the latest Watch Ultra 2, the smartwatch includes features that can make everyday tasks more efficient. Check out these seven Apple Watch features that can make daily tasks easier and improve your routine.(Unsplash)

1. Locate Your iPhone with Precision

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 users can use the Precision Find tool to locate their iPhone 15 or newer. By tapping the Watch’s side button and selecting the “Ping My iPhone” icon, users can view the exact location of their phone if it’s within Bluetooth range.

2. Control Your Apple TV

If the Apple TV remote is misplaced, the Apple Watch can serve as a substitute. By using the app with a blue background and white “Play” icon, users can connect to their Apple TV and manage playback directly from their wrist without reaching for the remote.

3. Create Custom Workouts

The Workouts app allows users to tailor exercise sessions based on their specific fitness goals. By tapping the three-dot button on any workout type, users can set parameters like distance, time, pace, calories, or repetitions. This feature helps personalise training routines with greater precision.

4. Use Built-in Speakers for Audio

For those who prefer to leave their phone behind, the Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 can play audio directly through built-in speakers. Whether it’s a podcast or a short playlist, users can listen without connecting earbuds or carrying another device.

5. Try the Walkie-Talkie Mode

The Walkie-Talkie app enables instant voice communication with other Apple Watch users. Once a friend accepts your contact request, you can connect anytime using push-to-talk functionality. It’s a quick and simple way to stay in touch on the go.

6. Adjust Activity Ring Goals Daily

With watchOS 11, users can modify their Activity Ring goals daily or even pause them temporarily. This flexibility allows users to maintain streaks during rest days or periods of reduced activity.

7. Detect Sleep Apnea Patterns

Apple’s new Sleep Apnea Notification feature monitors breathing patterns during sleep and alerts users to irregularities. If you experience consistent signs of disturbance, this may suggest sleep apnoea. You should seek medical advice if necessary.