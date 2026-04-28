7 modern ceiling fans for living rooms that look like high-end art (2026)

Your living room deserves more than a basic ceiling fan. It deserves modern ceiling fan that complements your décor while standing out as a masterpiece. Whether you are opting for a 3-blade aircraft-style design or a sculpted leaf motif, ceiling fans can make or break your living room aesthetics. This is why it's important to select a model that either blends in your living room's aesthetics or stands out like a piece of art. That said, design isn't everything. It matters to have an appliance that works just as well as it looks. Traditional ceiling fans offer design, they lack behind in efficiency, which is where ceiling fans with BLDC motors come in. These fans offer design along with a wide air throw and energy efficiency, making them ideal for modern Indian homes. Ceiling fans for living rooms come with LED lights.. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less If you are planning to upgrade ceiling fans in your living room, there are some factors, beyond design, that you must consider. So, here are the important factors that you need to look for: Factors to consider while buying a BLDC fan Energy Efficiency: This can be measured using star rating and it's a defining factor in determining how well your ceiling fan works while consuming less energy. While BLDC fans offer high energy efficiency, it's always good to prioritise BEE 5 star rating for minimising electricity bills. Wattage: Look for a ceiling fans or a BLDC fan that draws power between 25W and 35W at top speed for maximum efficiency. Air Delivery (CMM): This measures the volume of air moved in cubic meters per minute. While having a fan that offers high RPM (revolutions per minute) is good. It would be useless if it doesn't move enough air. Look for a fan with CMM (cubic meters per minute) between 210 and 230. Room Size: For effective cooling, it's important to have fans of appropriate length. For a room up to 75 sq ft in size, choose a fan with 900mm blade diameter, while for a room measuring between 75 and 125 sq ft in size choose a fan with a blade length of is 1200mm. And if you have a room greater than 125 sq ft in size, it's advisable to install multiple fans. Noise Levels: When going for a BLDC fan, look for low noise levels below 55dB or whisper mode. Now that our basics are sorted, let's dive deep into the list of top ceiling fans with BLDC technology that are perfect for your living room. Best modern ceiling fans for living rooms that look like art

This Havells ceiling fan blends luxury design with efficient cooling performance, which makes it ideal for modern living rooms. It comes with 1200mm length blades with chakra design and under-light LED in the centre, which ensures strong air delivery while giving a halo-like appeal. It comes with a BLDC motor that delivers consistent airflow. The fan’s robust build, premium finish, and remote-controlled operation add convenience and sophistication. It offers a high speed of up to 350 RPM along with a high air delivery of 225 CMM. Beyond these statistics, buyers get a timer function of up to 8 hours, a breeze mode, a mop mode for drying the floor after mopping and a sleep mode for quiet operations.

Specifications Blade Length (Sweep) 1200 mm Motor BLDC motor Energy Rating 5 star Wattage 35W Air Delivery 230 CMM Special Features Under-light LED, MOP mode, sleep mode, breeze mode Reasons to buy Strong airflow Designer look Value for money buy Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this fan for its premium design along with its strong airflow. However, its noise levels have received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling for its design and air flow.

2. ACTIVA Corolla Pearl Ivory 650 RPM High Speed (36 Inch) 900 MM Sweep Anti Dust Coating Ceiling Fan with 2 Years Warranty Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This ceiling fan by ACTIVA is designed for efficient cooling with a strong focus on airflow performance and durability. Its 900 mm sweep combined with aerodynamically balanced blades ensures wide air circulation across medium to large rooms. It is powered by a high-speed 390 RPM copper motor, which delivers consistent airflow while maintaining smooth and low-noise operation. It also comes with anti-dust coating, which helps keep the blades clean. It comes with a 50W energy-efficient motor that offers reliable cooling without significantly increasing electricity consumption. It has received 4.4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Blade Length (Sweep) 900 mm Motor Copper winding motor Energy Rating BEE 1 Star Wattage 50W Air Delivery 240 CMM Special Features Anti-dust, oil and moisture-resistant coating, Aerodynamic blades, heavy CRC stamped body for durability Reasons to buy Strong airflow Premium designer look Value for money buy Great performance Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the ceiling fan to be of good quality, with excellent design and performance, and consider it good value for money. The fan receives positive feedback for its appearance. However, its noise levels have received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its design, airflow and features.

This ceiling by Usha is designed to look like an Orchid. It's a premium decorative fan designed to deliver both efficient cooling and elegant aesthetics. It features a 1280 mm sweep and wide-tip 4-blade design, which ensures strong air circulation across large rooms. Its high-performance copper motor paired with aerodynamic blades enhances airflow while maintaining smooth, low-noise operation. A standout feature of this fan is its detachable under-light system, which adds ambient lighting to living spaces. It's built with high-grade electric steel lamination that offers durability and consistent performance even at low voltage. It has received 3.9 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Blade Length (Sweep) 1280 mm Motor High-performance copper motor Energy Rating 1 Star Wattage 55W Air Delivery 205 CMM Special Features Decorative under-light with detachable lighting unit, pull-cord control for light and speed, high-gloss electroplated motor finish Reasons to buy Premium designer look Great quality Reason to avoid Average fan speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the ceiling fan to be of good quality, and appreciate its appearance. However, the speed and functionality have received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its unique design.

This ceiling fan stands out with its royal palace-inspired design, which blends decorative aesthetics with powerful cooling performance. It features a 1320mm sweep and aerodynamically balanced blades, which ensure wide air circulation across large rooms. It comes with a high-performance 16-pole copper motor, which enhances torque and airflow to deliver up to 230 CMM air delivery for effective cooling. It comes with decorative ring detailing and premium finishes that elevate home décor. This fan is built for durability, high-speed airflow, and long-lasting everyday performance and it has received 3.9 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Blade Length (Sweep) 1320 mm Motor 100% copper 16-pole high-performance motor Energy Rating 1 Star Wattage 78 W Air Delivery 230 CMM Special Features Decorative ring design High-speed airflow performance Reasons to buy Premium designer look Low noise levels Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the ceiling fan to be of good quality and easy to install. They also appreciate its golden engraving design on the rotor motor. However, the performance has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its unique design.

This ceiling fan by KUHL features a design that is ideal for Indian homes with modern aesthetics. It comes with a wood finish with an LED light in the middle that blends well in living rooms with a boho vibe. It comes with 1320mm sweep and aerodynamic 3-blade design, which ensures wide and consistent air circulation across medium to large rooms. It is powered by an advanced BLDC motor that consumes just 30W of power while delivering strong airflow of up to 260 CMM. This not only makes it a great design element to add to your living space but also an energy efficient cooling solution. It comes with anti-dust coating that reduces maintenance, while the sleek decorative finish enhances interiors. It supports reverse mode for redistributing warm air during winters and it supports Amazon Alexa. It can be controlled using a dedicated remote and Kuhl mobile app.

Specifications Blade Length (Sweep) 1320 mm Motor BLDC motor Energy Rating BEE 5 Star Wattage 30 W Air Delivery 260 CMM Special Features Remote control support, inverter-friendly operation, Alexa support, Wi-Fi enabled, Warm mode Reasons to buy Low energy consumption Good quality Low noise levels Good airflow Reason to avoid Average after sales support

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the ceiling fan to be of good quality and they appreciate its design and airflow. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its unique design and airflow.

This ceiling fan by KUHL is designed for modern homes that seek both aesthetic design and high-efficiency cooling. It comes with a 1200 mm sweep and aerodynamic 3-blade design, which delivers uniform airflow across medium to large rooms. It is powered by a BLDC motor, which consumes just 30W while delivering strong air delivery of up to 225 CMM, which in turn ensures powerful cooling with significant energy savings. This fan features a sleek decorative finish with LED light in the middle, which serves the dual function of cooling a space and lighting it up. It supports remote-controlled operations for added convenience and it supports reverse mode for winters. It has received 4.0 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.

Specifications Blade Length (Sweep) 1200 mm Motor BLDC Energy Rating BEE 5 Star Wattage 30 W Air Delivery 225 CMM Special Features Remote control operation, reverse mode for winter use, LED light, inverter-friendly operations Reasons to buy Low energy consumption Good quality and premium design Good airflow Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the ceiling fan to be well-made, with positive feedback about its appearance, performance, and value for money. However, the noise level receives mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its design and airflow.

This ceiling fan by Havells is designed for ultra-silent and high-efficiency cooling performance. It comes with a premium modern design that blends seamlessly in modern Indian homes. It has a 1200 mm sweep, which combined with aerodynamically designed ABS blades ensure high air delivery with minimal noise. It is powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor, which consumes just 40W of power while delivering up to 245 CMM of airflow. This fan comes with an RF remote control with timer settings and multi-direction sensing for convenience. It comes with built-in voltage stabilisation feature, which ensures consistent performance even at low voltage. It has received 4.0 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Blade Length (Sweep) 1200 mm Motor BLDC motor Energy Rating BEE 5 Star Wattage 40W Air Delivery 245 CMM Special Features Aerodynamic ABS blades, RF remote control with timer, in-built voltage stabilisation feature, silent operation Reasons to buy Low energy consumption Good quality and premium design Good airflow Low noise levels Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the ceiling fan's quality, silent operation, and attractive design. However, the performance has received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its design, low noise levels and airflow. Top 3 features of the best ceiling fans for living rooms in India

NAME BLADE LENGTH MOTOR WATTAGE Havells CERA BLDC 1200mm Premium Underlight Ceiling Fan 1200mm BLDC motor 35W ACTIVA Corolla Pearl Ivory Ceiling Fan 900mm Copper Winding 50W USHA Fontana Orchid 1280mm ISI Ceiling Fan 1280mm Copper Winding 55W RR Signature Jaipur Mahal 1320mm Designer Ceiling Fan 1320mm Copper Winding 78W KUHL Twist L3 1320 mm 65% Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan 1320mm BLDC motor 30W KUHL Meridian M1 1200MM 65% Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm BLDC motor 30W Havells Stealth Air BLDC 1200mm Ceiling Fan 1200mm BLDC motor 40W

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FAQs for buying best ceiling fans for living rooms in India How much air delivery is good for a living room fan? Look for at least 210–250 CMM (cubic metres per minute). Higher air delivery ensures better cooling, especially in large or open living spaces. Which ceiling fan is best for large living rooms? Fans with 1320 mm sweep or higher, high RPM, and air delivery above 230 CMM are ideal for large spaces. Are remote-controlled ceiling fans reliable? Yes, most modern fans offer RF or IR remotes with features like timer, sleep mode, and speed control, making them very convenient. What is the ideal RPM for a living room ceiling fan? An RPM of 350–400 is considered good for strong airflow without excessive noise. Which ceiling fan brands are best in India? Top brands include Havells, Crompton, Orient Electric, Usha, Atomberg, and Bajaj, known for reliability and performance.