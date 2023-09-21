75 inch TV: Choose from top 10 options of September 2023

If you believe in the mantra - bigger, the better, then you must think of investing in a 75 inch TV. One of first realisation one gets on watching anything on a big screen is how real it all seems. 75 inch TV: Bring home cutting edge entertainment to your living room.

A 75 inch TV can give you that next level of realism. The bigger the screen, the better it is to appreciate the picture quality, it may seem. Second, watching movies on such screen invariably gives a near theatre-like experience. Not just that, watching sports or playing video games too feels next level.

It would not be wrong to say that a 75 inch TV is colossal entertainment powerhouse as it brings the cinema right into your living room. The reason for this is that it offers vivid, lifelike visuals with exceptional clarity.

Many 75-inch TVs come with advanced technologies like 4K (or even 8K resolution), HDR and local dimming, all of which come together to create stunning picture quality with vibrant colours and deep contrasts.

Imagine with this sort of picture quality, if you were to add features that facilitate use of various streaming services, nothing could be better. Many 75 inch TV come packed with smart features which give you easy access to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon, making your TV the very hub of all your entertainment needs.

If your living room is large enough, then investing in a 75 inch TV is the best thing that you can do to bring cinema-style entertainment right into the comfort of your home.

We have put together a list of some the best 75 inch TVs available on Amazon in India. Do check them out and if you like one, add it to your cart. With the festive season in, you can avail it at very good discounted rate too. Happy shopping!

SANSUI 190 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV JSW75GSUHDFF (Pebble Grey)

The SANSUI 190 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (JSW75GSUHDFF) in elegant Pebble Grey is a very good home entertainment system. Thanks to its massive 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display, this smart TV delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and crystal-clear details. It features Google TV for seamless access to your favourite streaming services and apps. This TV's Dolby Digital Plus sound gives you immersive audio. With built-in Chromecast and voice remote, this TV offers convenience and control.

Specifications of SANSUI 190 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV with Google TV

Dolby Digital Plus

Built-in Chromecast

Pros Cons - Immersive 4K display - Requires ample room space - Google TV for streaming convenience - Limited app availability

Acer 189 cm (75 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR75GR2851UDFL (Black)

The Acer 189 cm (75 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (AR75GR2851UDFL) in sleek black has the ability to take your home viewing experience to great heights. This TV's wide 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display is capable of giving you vibrant colours and lifelike details. It is equipped with Google TV, which gives easy access to a whole set of streaming apps and services. This TV also features DTS Virtual:X sound technology which gives you immersive audio. With built-in Chromecast, you can cast content from your mobile devices effortlessly.

Specifications of Acer 189 cm (75 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV with Google TV

DTS Virtual:X Sound

Built-in Chromecast

Pros Cons - Expansive 4K display - Requires significant room space - Google TV for versatile streaming - Limited availability of specific apps

TCL 189.5 cm (75 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75P635 (Black)

Take your home entertainment setup to greater heights with TCL 75P635. Thanks to its massive 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display and sleek bezel-less design, you can get a taste of immersive viewing experience. This smart LED TV is powered by Google TV which provides easy access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. It also features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, both of which give you impressive audio-visual performance. With voice remote control and Chromecast built-in, it offers convenience and flexibility in your content consumption.

Specifications of TCL 189.5 cm (75 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV with Google TV

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Chromecast Built-in

Pros Cons - Stunning 4K display with bezel-less design - Requires ample room space - Dolby audio and visual enhancements - Limited availability of specific apps

Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) | Built in 4.1 Speaker

The Vu 75QMP Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV is available in Armani Gold. It can definitely become a visual masterpiece. This smart TV comes with 75-inch QLED display which produces breathtaking 4K visuals with vivid colours and deep contrast. This is 2022 model and it comes with built-in 4.1 speakers, delivering powerful audio quality. It is powered with Android TV, which can help you access a plethora of apps and content seamlessly. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, both of whcih can give you immersive cinematic experience.

Specifications of Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QMP:

Display Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV with Android TV OS

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Built-in 4.1 Speaker System

Pros Cons - Breathtaking 4K QLED display - Requires spacious room - Powerful Dolby audio enhancements - Relatively higher price point

Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X82L (Black)

If you are looking for exceptional home entertainment, then go in for Sony Bravia KD-75X82L. It is a premium 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. This TV has an expansive 4K display which showcases lifelike visuals with rich colours and sharp details. It is powered by Google TV which helps get seamless access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. With Dolby Atmos, it provides immersive audio. The TV features a sleek black design that complements any living space, and it's equipped with voice remote control for convenient navigation.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV with Google TV

Dolby Atmos

Sleek Black Design

Pros Cons - Exceptional 4K display quality - Requires ample room space - Versatile Google TV platform - Premium pricing compared to competitors

Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)

Make a stunning addition to your home entertainment setup with Mi Q1 Series 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (L75M6-ESG) in metallic grey. This TV comes with an expansive QLED display which delivers vibrant 4K visuals with incredible clarity and colour accuracy. This smart TV is powered by Android TV OS, which offers easy access to a wide range of streaming apps. This TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive cinematic experience. The sleek metallic grey design adds a touch of elegance to your living space.

Specifications of Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG:

Display Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV with Android TV OS

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Metallic Grey Design

Pros Cons - Vibrant QLED display - Requires substantial room space - Android TV for versatile streaming - Higher price point for some consumers

Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75A6H (Black)

Are you looking for a sleek and sophisticated 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in black? Then bring home the Hisense 75A6H. This TV comes with bezel-less design that maximizes the screen space for an immersive viewing experience. With a 4K Ultra HD display, this TV delivers stunning visuals with vivid colours and sharp details. This smart TV runs on Google TV for easy access to a wide range of streaming apps. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual:X for exceptional audio-visual performance.

Specifications of Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75A6H:

Display Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV with Google TV

Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual:X

Bezel-less Design

Pros Cons - Bezel-less design maximizes screen space - Requires significant room space - Google TV for versatile streaming - Limited app availability compared to major

KODAK 189 cm (75 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75MT5044 (Black)

If you are keen on a remarkable 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV, then opt for KODAK 75MT5044. This TV comes with an expansive QLED display which showcases breathtaking 4K visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. This smart TV provides seamless access to a wide range of streaming services and apps through Google TV. Thanks to its Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, it provides an immersive cinematic experience. Its minimalist design complements any living space, and it comes with a voice remote for convenient navigation.

Specifications of KODAK 189 cm (75 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75MT5044:

Display Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV with Google TV

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Sleek Black Design

Pros Cons - Breathtaking QLED display - Requires ample room space - Google TV for versatile streaming - Price may be higher for some consumers

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75AU8000KLXL (Black) (2021 Model)

The Samsung UA75AU8000KLXL, a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, has been manufactured to give an exceptional viewing experience. It comes with an impressive 4K display which delivers stunning visuals with sharp details and vibrant colours. This is a 2021 model which features a sleek black design that complements any room decor. This TV offers easy access to a wide range of apps and streaming services, thus making it a versatile entertainment hub. It also comes with multiple connectivity options for seamless integration with other devices.

Specifications of Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75AU8000KLXL:

Display Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV

Multiple Connectivity Options

Sleek Black Design

Pros Cons - Stunning 4K display quality - May not support the latest features - Versatile connectivity options - Limited processing power for advanced tasks

LG 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 75UQ8040PSB (Grey) (2022 Model)

If you are looking for cutting-edge 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, then opt for LG 75UQ8040PSB. It is part of the 2022 model lineup. This smart TV comes with a massive 4K display that gives you stunning visuals with exceptional clarity and colour accuracy. It provides easy access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, offering endless entertainment options. With this TV's sleek grey design, it can complement modern interiors. It also features advanced audio technologies for a captivating cinematic experience.

Specifications of LG 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 75UQ8040PSB:

Display Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV

Advanced Audio Technologies

Sleek Grey Design

Pros Cons - Stunning 4K display quality - May come at a premium price - Access to a wide range of streaming content - Some users may find the interface complex

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SANSUI 190 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Resolution Smart TV with Google TV OS Pebble Grey Design Acer 189 cm (75 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD Display Smart TV with Google TV Advanced I Series Technology TCL 189.5 cm (75 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Bezel-Less Design 4K UHD Resolution Smart TV with Google TV Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K 4K Ultra HD Display Smart Android TV with QLED Built-in 4.1 Speaker System Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Resolution Smart LED TV with Google TV Sleek Black Design Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 4K Ultra HD QLED Display Smart TV with Android TV OS Metallic Grey Finish Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Bezelless Design 4K Ultra HD Display Smart TV with Google TV KODAK 189 cm (75 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD 4K Ultra HD QLED Display Smart TV with Google TV Matrix Series Technology Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Resolution Smart TV with Tizen OS Sleek Black Design LG 189 cm (75 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Display Smart LED TV with WebOS Stylish Grey Design (2022 Model)

Best value for money

The Mi 75-inch Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV stands out as the best value for money among the options. With its impressive 4K QLED display, Android TV OS, and metallic grey finish, it offers a premium viewing experience at a competitive price point. The combination of features and affordability makes it a top choice for those seeking excellent value in a 75-inch TV.

Best overall product

The Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X82L is the best overall 75-inch TV among the options. Its stunning 4K resolution, Google TV integration, and sleek black design deliver an exceptional viewing experience. Sony's quality and innovation make it a top choice for those seeking the ultimate in picture quality and smart TV features in the 75-inch category.

How to buy a 75 inch TV in India

To purchase the best 75-inch TV in India, consider the following steps:

Determine your budget: Set a clear budget range to narrow down options and prevent overspending.

Research brands and models: Explore reputable brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and others. Read reviews, compare features, and consider factors like display technology, smart capabilities, and audio quality.

Evaluate the room size: Ensure the TV fits comfortably in your living space without overwhelming it.

Visit stores or buy online: Visit physical stores for a hands-on experience, or buy online for convenience and competitive prices.

Check for deals: Look out for discounts and deals, especially during festive seasons, to get the best value.

Consider warranty and after-sales service: Ensure the TV comes with a warranty and check the manufacturer's reputation for customer service.

Installation and setup: Plan for installation and setup, including wall mounting or choosing an appropriate stand.

By following these steps, you can make an informed decision and enjoy the best 75-inch TV for your home entertainment needs.

