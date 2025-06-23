Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
8 inverter with battery under 20000 options that offer real value during power cuts and everyday use

By Kanika Budhiraja
Jun 23, 2025 08:56 PM IST

An inverter with battery under ₹20,000 is more than just a backup. It's the essential combo every home needs to stay powered and stress free.

Top Inverter and Battery

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Watt Neo 700 Square Wave 600VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000ST Short Tubular 120Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

CHECK DETAILS

Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW1700 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 1450VA with OPSJT17048 140Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 48 Month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹17,025

CHECK DETAILS

Affordable Combo

Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo |LG1100_IT 1348ST |LG1100 - 900 VA/12V Square Wave Inverter |IT 1348ST 135 Ah with 48 Months Battery Warranty |Reliable for Home, Office and Shop View Details checkDetails

₹15,690

CHECK DETAILS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 18000ST 150 Ah Short Tubular Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹19,399

CHECK DETAILS

Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW 1700 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 1450VA with OPSJT19048 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 48 Month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

CHECK DETAILS

Value for Money

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter)&48month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹18,149

CHECK DETAILS

Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW 1700 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 1450VA with OPSJT19048 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 48 Month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

CHECK DETAILS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops| Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter) &48 month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹16,699

CHECK DETAILS
Power cuts can be frustrating, especially when they happen at night or in the middle of work. If you're tired of these breaks and want something that quietly keeps your essentials running, an inverter with a battery under 20,000 can be a sensible choice. It may not look fancy, but it gets the job done when you need it most.

Finally, an inverter with battery under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 that’s built for daily life, not just emergencies.
Many homes are now choosing this setup to keep lights, fans, and basic devices powered during outages. It’s a simple tool that helps make everyday life smoother in places where power cuts are still common. No noise, no stress, just something that works when the power doesn’t.

If you’re dealing with regular power cuts and just want something that keeps your lights and fans going, the Luminous eco watt neo with a red 15000ST battery does the job without any trouble. It’s not fancy, but it works and that’s what matters in most homes.

This inverter with battery under 20,000 gives you 3 to 4 hours of steady backup for everyday needs. It charges steadily, runs quietly, and fits into tight spaces without much thought.

Specifications

Inverter Type
Square Wave, 600 VA / 12V
Battery Type
Red Charge RC15000ST, Short Tubular, 120Ah
Load Support
2 fans, 3 lights, 1 LED TV
Backup Time
3–4 hours (light usage)
Warranty
2 years (inverter), 3 years (battery)

Reasons to buy

Good for small homes or shops

Runs basic appliances during outages

Reasons to avoid

Not for larger homes or high-power devices

Square wave may cause a slight hum in electronics

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Watt Neo 700 Square Wave 600VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000ST Short Tubular 120Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quiet and works as expected for lights and fans. No problems yet.

Why choose this product?

It covers the basics without making you overthink it.

If you live in a place where long power cuts are a routine part of life, the Okaya inverter paired with a 140Ah battery offers a basic fix that runs quietly in the background. It can handle lights, fans, and small appliances with ease.

For anyone browsing for an inverter with battery under 20,000, this one leans more towards those who want extra backup hours without stretching beyond a home setup.

Specifications

Inverter Type
Pure Sine Wave, 1450 VA / 12V
Battery
Okaya OPSJT17048, 140Ah, Tall Tubular
Recommended Load
Up to 3 fans, 4 lights, 1 TV, router
Backup Time
4–6 hours depending on usage
Warranty
36 months (inverter), 48 months (battery)

Reasons to buy

Pure sine wave supports sensitive devices

140Ah battery gives longer backup

Reasons to avoid

Bigger battery size needs more floor space

Not ideal for heavy appliances or long-term overuse

Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW1700 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 1450VA with OPSJT17048 140Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 48 Month(Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The battery lasts well during long cuts and setup is also very simple.

Why choose this product?

Built for homes that need longer backup time, not just basic support.

This Livguard inverter paired with the IT 1348ST 135Ah battery offers a basic setup that suits small households or shops dealing with regular power cuts. It’s built to run essentials like lights, fans, and routers without much trouble.

For those looking at options in the inverter with battery under 20,000 category, this combo keeps things simple and steady. It runs quietly and the battery comes with a long 48 month warranty.

Specifications

Wave Type
Square Wave
Battery Type
Tall Tubular
Backup Time
Approx. 3–4 hours on light use
Display
Basic LED indicators
Warranty
48 months (battery), 24 months (inverter)

Reasons to buy

Long 48-month battery warranty

Easy to set up and use

Reasons to avoid

Square wave output may not suit sensitive electronics

Not made for high-load appliances like air conditioners or water pumps

Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo |LG1100_IT 1348ST |LG1100 - 900 VA/12V Square Wave Inverter |IT 1348ST 135 Ah with 48 Months Battery Warranty |Reliable for Home, Office and Shop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Works fine for fans and lights, and the battery seems solid so far.

Why choose this product?

This combo covers the usual power needs without making it feel like a task.

This Luminous combo pairs the Zelio Plus inverter with a 150Ah short tubular battery, giving you enough backup to run everyday items like fans, lights, and a Wi-Fi router. It’s a good fit for apartments or small offices with regular cuts.

It runs quietly and shows useful details like charge level and backup time on the digital screen. Simple to understand and built for regular home use. Great product to consider under 20K range on Amazon.

Specifications

Inverter Model
Luminous Zelio+ 1100, Pure Sine Wave
Capacity
900 VA / 12V
Battery
RC 18000ST, Short Tubular, 150Ah
Display
Digital display for runtime, charging, and alerts
Warranty
24 months (inverter), 36 months (battery)

Reasons to buy

Pure sine wave is safer for sensitive electronics

Digital display is easy to read

Reasons to avoid

The combo is a bit heavier, may need two-person handling

Not meant for running heavy appliances like refrigerators

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 18000ST 150 Ah Short Tubular Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It's good for lights, fans, and basic backup. Display helps a lot during cuts.

Why choose this product?

It gives you decent backup with a battery that's made for daily needs.

Okaya’s ATSW 1700 inverter paired with the 160Ah battery is built for homes and shops that face regular power cuts. It runs basic appliances like lights, fans, and small electronics for a few hours without much noise.

For those browsing options in the inverter with battery under 20,000 range, this setup offers long backup hours and a simple power solution with strong battery support and a decent warranty.

Specifications

Capacity
1450 VA / 12V
Battery Model
OPSJT19048, Tall Tubular, 160Ah
Backup Time
4–5 hours on light to moderate load
Display
Basic indicators
Warranty
36 months (inverter), 48 months (battery)

Reasons to buy

Pure sine wave keeps devices stable

160Ah battery gives longer backup

Reasons to avoid

Takes up a bit more floor space

Not meant for fridges or water pumps

Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW 1700 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 1450VA with OPSJT19048 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 48 Month(Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The battery lasts well and backup is good for a 2 to 3 room setup.

Why choose this product?

The combo gives long battery life and doesn't need much maintenance.

The Luminous Power Sine 800 Inverter, paired with a 150Ah RC18000ST PRO battery, is meant for small homes or offices dealing with routine outages. It handles a few fans, lights, and a router comfortably for a few hours.

If you’re exploring backup options in the inverter with battery under 20,000 space, this setup balances daily use with a decent battery warranty and pure sine wave output for safer power.

Specifications

Type
Pure Sine Wave, 700 VA / 12V
Backup Time
Approx. 3 to 4 hours on essential load
Display
Basic LED indicators
Wattage
560 Watts
Battery Capacity
150 Amp Hours

Reasons to buy

Pure sine wave is safe for sensitive devices

Long battery warranty for the price

Reasons to avoid

Not built for running high-load devices

Slightly less output capacity than other 900VA combos

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter)&48month(Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quiet and easy to manage. Runs lights and fans just fine during long cuts.

Why choose this product?

Gives quiet, steady power and takes care of the basics well.

This Okaya combo is meant for homes or small shops that need longer power backup without spending overboard. The 1450VA inverter handles basic load comfortably and works quietly on true sine wave output.

If you're checking options in the inverter with battery under 20,000 range, this one comes with a 160Ah tall tubular battery that holds enough charge for 5 to 6 hours of fans, lights, and a Wi-Fi router.

Specifications

Type
1450VA / 12V True Sine Wave
Battery
PowerUP OPJT17036, 140Ah, Tall Tubular
Backup Time
5 to 6 hours (depending on load)
Warranty
36 Months (Inverter), 60 Months (Battery)

Reasons to buy

True sine wave is safer for electronics

160Ah battery lasts longer during extended cuts

Reasons to avoid

Bulky battery needs space

May not run heavy appliances like ACs or fridges

Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW 1700 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 1450VA with OPSJT19048 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 48 Month(Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It gives solid backup during long cuts and runs fan and lights easily.

Why choose this product?

Keeps your essentials running longer during outages.

This combo includes a pure sine wave inverter and a 120Ah battery, built for homes and small shops that need backup for fans, lights and a few electronics. It's easy to install and handles daily power cuts without much effort.

Among the setups that qualify as an inverter with battery under 20,000, this one keeps things basic and functional, with a battery built for regular use and a quiet inverter to match.

Specifications

Type
Pure Sine Wave, 700VA / 12V
Battery
Red Charge RC 15000PRO, 120Ah, Short Tubular
Display
Basic LED indicators
Warranty
36 months (inverter), 48 months (battery)

Reasons to buy

Quiet running and safe for electronic devices

Long battery warranty

Reasons to avoid

Limited load capacity

Not suitable for long or high-load usage

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops| Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter) &48 month(Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Decent backup for daily cuts, works fine for regular home use.

Why choose this product?

Simple, low-maintenance option for daily outages.

Is an inverter with a battery under 20,000 enough for your daily backup needs or should you consider a higher capacity combo?

For most small homes or single-room setups, an inverter with battery under 20,000 usually covers the basics like fans, lights, a Wi-Fi router and maybe a TV. If your needs are simple and you’re not planning to run kitchen appliances or ACs, this budget range works fine. But for bigger households or longer cuts, stepping up to a higher-capacity combo may save you more in the long run.

Looking for an inverter with a battery under 20,000 should you prioritise battery size or pure sine wave output first?

Both matter but it depends on what you plan to run. If your backup is mostly for sensitive gadgets like laptops or TVs, pure sine waves should come first. It ensures steady power and avoids flickering. But if it’s just fans and bulbs and you need longer backup time, go for a higher battery capacity even if it means settling for a square wave model. It’s about what fits your daily use better.

Factors to consider when choosing inverter with battery under 20,000:

  • Power load at home: Think about what you actually need to run during a power cut like fans, lights or maybe a fridge or TV.
  • Type of inverter: Pure sine wave is better for sensitive devices while square or quasi sine wave works fine for basic appliances.
  • Battery capacity: A higher Ah battery gives longer backup but also takes more space and takes longer to charge.
  • Warranty and service: Look for combos with at least 36 to 48 months of battery warranty and service support in your area.
  • Charging time: If power cuts are frequent, slower charging batteries may not refill in time to help through the next cut.
  • Space at home: Make sure the setup fits well where you plan to keep it as tubular batteries need a bit of open space.

Top 3 features of inverters with batteries under 20,000:

Inverter with Battery under 20,000BatteryBackup TimeSpecial Features
Luminous Eco Volt Neo 850 + RC 15000PRO Inverter with Battery120Ah2.5–3.5 hrsPure sine wave, basic home use, quiet operation
Okaya ATSW1700 + OPSJT17048 Inverter with Battery140Ah4–5 hrsPure sine wave, tall tubular battery, long warranty
Livguard LG1100 + IT 1348ST Inverter with Battery135Ah3.5–4.5 hrsSquare wave, good for fans and lights
Luminous Zelio+ 1100 + RC 18000ST Inverter with Battery150Ah4–5 hrsPure sine wave, LED display, medium load friendly
Okaya ATSW1700 + OPSJT19048 Inverter with Battery160Ah5+ hrsHigh capacity, pure sine wave, good for long cuts
Luminous Power Sine 800 + RC18000ST PRO Inverter with Battery150Ah4–5 hrs700VA inverter, suitable for daily home backup
Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo ATSW1700 Inverter 1450VA with OPSJT19060 Battery160Ah5–6 hrsTrue sine wave output, 160Ah tall tubular battery
Luminous Eco Volt Neo 850 + Red Charge RC 15000PRO Inverter with Battery120Ah3–4 hrsLikely sine wave, basic setup for light backup needs

FAQs on the inverter with battery under ₹20,000

  • Can I run a fridge or TV on this combo?

    An inverter with a battery under 20,000 can usually run a TV but may not support a fridge for long hours.

  • How long does the backup last?

    Most inverters with batteries under 20,000 setups give around 3 to 5 hours of backup on basic use.

  • Is sine wave better than square wave?

    Yes, if you're buying an inverter with a battery under 20,000 for gadgets like laptops or TVs, go for pure sine wave.

  • Is there any warranty at this price?

    Many inverters with battery under 20,000 options come with 2 to 3 years on the inverter and 4 years on the battery.

  • Is this enough for a 2BHK home?

    An inverter with a battery under 20,000 is good for lights and fans in a 2BHK but not for heavy appliances.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

