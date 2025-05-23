Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
Best inverters with battery under 25000: Top 10 picks for long lasting performance from Luminous, Okaya and more

ByAmit Rahi
May 23, 2025 07:00 AM IST

The best inverter and battery combos under ₹25,000 for reliable power backup at home or office, with long-lasting performance and trusted brands.

Best overall

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Zelio+1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 18000TT 150Ah Battery & Trolley Warranty:24 months(Inverter)36 months(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Watt Neo 700 Square Wave 600VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000ST Short Tubular 120Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC18000 ST Short Tubular 150Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹17,295

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops| Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter) &48 month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹16,699

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Zolt 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 25000 Tall Tubular 200Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹24,049

Budget friendly

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter)&48month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹17,249

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC18000 Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹19,799

Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW1175 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 925VA with OPSJT19060 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 60 Month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹17,499

High capacity

Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Winner 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Year Warranty || Battery: GTT250 / TT Battery / 220 Ah / 48M Warranty) Best for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹23,977

Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1100 / Pure Sine Wave / 825VA / 12V / 2 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT240 / TT Battery / 150Ah / 48M (24 + 24) Warranty, Best for Home & Office View Details checkDetails

₹20,722

Power cuts can be frustrating, especially when they disrupt your daily routine at home or in the office. That’s where a reliable inverter and battery combo steps in, offering seamless backup to keep your essentials running, whether it’s a fan, light, fridge or even your internet router.

Reliable inverter and battery combos for uninterrupted power supply at home and office.

From trusted names like Luminous, Okaya and Genus, there’s a wide range of options designed to suit different needs and budgets. This list of the top inverter and battery combos underlines what makes each one a smart and dependable choice.

The Luminous Zelio+1100 combo offers a 900VA pure sine wave inverter coupled with a 150Ah tall tubular battery. Ideal for homes and shops, it supports critical appliances like fridges, TVs, and fans during power cuts.

It features a digital LED display that shows backup time and battery status in real time. With the included trolley, it’s convenient to move and install, making it a great plug-and-play solution for daily power needs.

Specifications

Inverter Type
Pure Sine Wave, 900VA/12V
Battery Type
Tall Tubular, 150Ah
Peak Load
756 Watts
Display
LED for backup and charge time
Warranty
24 months (Inverter), 36 months (Battery)

Reasons to buy

Efficient sine wave output

Comes with trolley for easy mobility

Reasons to avoid

Requires ample space

Slightly heavy to move without trolley

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Zelio+1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 18000TT 150Ah Battery & Trolley Warranty:24 months(Inverter)36 months(Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the inverter’s quality and value, but report mixed experiences with battery life, installation, noise, and frequent issues with broken trolleys and wheels.

Why choose this product?

A value-for-money inverter with decent backup for minimal use, though concerns about durability, battery reliability, and installation may affect long-term satisfaction.

Perfect for budget-conscious users, this combo includes a 600VA square wave inverter and a 120Ah short tubular battery. It’s suitable for powering essential household appliances like lights, fans, and a television.

The advanced microprocessor and FSW transformer ensure better reliability and compatibility with common electrical loads. It’s a basic yet solid choice for those needing essential backup at a lower cost.

Specifications

Inverter Type
Square Wave, 600VA/12V
Battery Type
Short Tubular, 120Ah
Power Support
CFL, LED TV, fridge
Processor
Advanced PCB with FSW transformer
Wattage
150KW (likely an error, functional wattage ~400-500W)

Reasons to buy

Affordable pricing

Simple setup for homes

Reasons to avoid

Square wave not ideal for sensitive devices

Lower battery capacity

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Watt Neo 700 Square Wave 600VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000ST Short Tubular 120Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the inverter’s quality, easy installation, and 5-hour backup, but noise issues and mixed opinions on value for money are common.

Why choose this product?

A reliable inverter with quick charging and decent backup, though noise and value perceptions may vary among users.

This pure sine wave combo delivers stable 700VA output and includes a 150Ah short tubular battery, making it great for protecting sensitive appliances. It’s well-suited for homes with regular power interruptions.

It includes built-in protections for overload and short-circuits, ensuring safety and durability. Its compact design and versatility with various battery types enhance long-term usability.

Specifications

Inverter Type
Pure Sine Wave, 700VA/12V
Battery Type
Short Tubular, 150Ah
Safety
Overload and deep discharge protection
Compatibility
Flat, VRLA, SMF batteries
Dimensions
27.5x26.2x12.0 cm (Inverter)

Reasons to buy

Clean power ideal for electronics

Versatile battery compatibility

Reasons to avoid

Slightly bulky battery

Limited aesthetic appeal

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC18000 ST Short Tubular 150Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the inverter’s quality, easy installation, and power backup of up to 5-6 hours, with positive feedback on brightness. Some report mixed functionality.

Why choose this product?

A dependable inverter offering solid backup and bright output, though occasional functionality issues may affect reliability for some users.

The Eco Volt Neo 850 inverter combo delivers clean, efficient power using pure sine wave technology, paired with a 120Ah rugged battery. It’s ideal for homes needing consistent and safe backup for everyday devices.

Capable of supporting a fridge, TV, and several lights and fans, this system is compact yet effective. The durable build ensures performance even in areas with fluctuating voltage.

Specifications

Inverter Type
Pure Sine Wave, 700VA/12V
Battery Type
Short Tubular, 120Ah
Load Support
Fridge, TV, lights, fans
Inverter Dimensions
28x30.5x28 cm
Warranty
2 years (Inverter), 36 months (Battery)

Reasons to buy

Rugged build quality

Supports essential appliances easily

Reasons to avoid

Moderate battery backup

Slightly larger footprint

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops| Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter) &48 month(Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the inverter’s quality, easy installation, and battery backup, but report mixed experiences with functionality and value for money.

Why choose this product?

A well-built inverter with good backup and simple setup, though inconsistent performance and divided opinions on value may affect user satisfaction.

This heavy-duty combo includes a 900VA pure sine wave inverter and a large 200Ah tall tubular battery. It’s designed for homes and small offices with high power requirements and extended backup needs.

The Zolt 1100 features an intuitive LCD display and supports a wide range of appliances, including routers and laptops. Its efficient output makes it a dependable solution for power-heavy households.

Specifications

Inverter Type
Pure Sine Wave, 900VA/12V
Battery Type
Tall Tubular, 200Ah
Output Voltage
200–220V AC
Load
TV, laptop, router, lights
Warranty
2 years (Inverter), 36 months (Battery)

Reasons to buy

High battery capacity

Detailed LCD display

Reasons to avoid

Heavy setup

Slightly high price point

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Zolt 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 25000 Tall Tubular 200Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the inverter’s long backup of up to 10 hours and good value, but quality and functionality issues, along with mixed installation experiences, are common.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly inverter with impressive backup time, though inconsistent build quality and unreliable service may affect overall satisfaction.

The Power Sine 800 combo provides a pure sine wave 700VA inverter and a 150Ah battery, ensuring smooth operation of sensitive appliances. It’s perfect for homes where quiet, clean energy is preferred.

With a 48-month battery warranty and minimal maintenance, it offers long-term reliability. It’s a great option for those who need steady power without extra frills.

Specifications

Inverter Type
Pure Sine Wave, 700VA
Battery Type
Short Tubular, 150Ah
Load Support
Up to 560W
Warranty
36 months (Inverter), 48 months (Battery)
Maintenance
Low

Reasons to buy

Long battery warranty

Stable power output

Reasons to avoid

Initial wiring/setup may cost extra

No LCD display

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter)&48month(Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the inverter’s quality, value for money, and easy installation, but report mixed experiences with battery backup and some water leakage issues.

Why choose this product?

A reliable and affordable power inverter with straightforward setup, though concerns about battery performance and leakage may affect some users.

Designed for larger homes or mid-sized businesses, this combo pairs a 900VA inverter with a 150Ah tall tubular battery. It provides ample backup for several appliances simultaneously.

The system is efficient and reliable, with rugged construction to withstand voltage fluctuations. Its compact form ensures it fits neatly into your living or working space.

Specifications

Inverter Type
Pure Sine Wave, 900VA/12V
Battery Type
Tall Tubular, 150Ah
Load
Fridge, TV, fans, lights
Dimensions
26.1x27.5x12.4 cm (Inverter)
Warranty
2 years (Inverter), 36 months (Battery)

Reasons to buy

Supports multiple appliances

Good value for money

Reasons to avoid

No trolley included

Basic display only

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC18000 Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the inverter easy to install and good value, praising its reliable performance during outages, though battery life receives mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

A user-friendly inverter offering dependable backup, but varying battery performance may not suit all users.

This Okaya combo is built with advanced sine wave technology, offering a 925VA inverter and a 160Ah Super Jumbo tubular battery. It’s perfect for those who want certified performance and energy efficiency.

It features the world's first certified backup hour system, verified by NABL. With ultra-low maintenance and a massive 5-year battery warranty, this is an innovative choice for long-term use.

Specifications

Inverter Type
Pure Sine Wave, 925VA/12V
Battery Type
Super Jumbo Tubular, 160Ah
Backup
≥ 3 hours at 400W
Warranty
36 months (Inverter), 60 months (Battery)
Indicators
LED for all functions

Reasons to buy

Certified backup hours

Long 5-year battery warranty

Reasons to avoid

Battery is heavy

Higher upfront cost

Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW1175 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 925VA with OPSJT19060 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 60 Month(Battery)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the inverter’s solid functionality and reliable battery backup, noting longer power duration and good value for money.

Why choose this product?

A dependable inverter offering strong performance and efficient backup, making it a cost-effective choice for power needs.

This powerful setup includes a 900VA pure sine wave inverter and a high-capacity 220Ah battery, ideal for larger homes or commercial use. It’s designed to manage high loads efficiently and safely.

With built-in protections and a wide voltage range, it ensures stable performance under various conditions. The extended warranty adds to its long-term value.

Specifications

Inverter Type
Pure Sine Wave, 900VA
Battery Type
Tall Tubular, 220Ah
Protections
Overload, short circuit
Voltage Range
90V–290V
Warranty
36 months (Inverter), 48 months (Battery)

Reasons to buy

Massive 220Ah capacity

Comprehensive protection features

Reasons to avoid

Heavy and space-consuming

Higher price point

Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Winner 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Year Warranty || Battery: GTT250 / TT Battery / 220 Ah / 48M Warranty) Best for Home, Office & Shops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the power inverter for smooth performance, excellent battery backup, and good quality at a reasonable price.

Why choose this product?

A reliable and efficient inverter offering great value and dependable power backup for everyday use.

Offering 825VA output, the Genus Challenger combo is great for homes needing daily power support. The 150Ah tall tubular battery comes with a unique revival mode to extend battery life.

Its dual LCD and LED displays make it user-friendly and informative. With fast charging and robust warranty coverage, it’s a smart choice for everyday use.

Specifications

Inverter Type
Pure Sine Wave, 825VA
Battery Type
Tall Tubular, 150Ah
Display
Dual LCD + LED
Battery Feature
Revival mode
Warranty
24 months (Inverter), 48 months (Battery)

Reasons to buy

Battery revival technology

Compact and smart design

Reasons to avoid

Slightly lower VA rating

Limited commercial use

Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1100 / Pure Sine Wave / 825VA / 12V / 2 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT240 / TT Battery / 150Ah / 48M (24 + 24) Warranty, Best for Home & Office

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the power inverter works well and delivers reliable battery backup.

Why choose this product?

A simple and effective inverter offering dependable power backup for basic needs.

Factors to consider when choosing an inverter with battery

  • Power requirement: Calculate the total wattage of appliances you want to run during outages.
  • Inverter capacity: Ensure the inverter VA rating matches or exceeds your power requirement.
  • Battery type: Choose between tall tubular, flat plate or SMF based on durability and maintenance preferences.
  • Backup duration: Look for battery capacity (Ah) that offers sufficient runtime for your usage.
  • Warranty and service: Opt for brands that offer longer warranties and reliable after-sales support.

Which type of battery is best for home inverters?

Tall tubular batteries are ideal for home use due to their longer life, deep discharge capabilities, and efficient power backup. They require minimal maintenance and are well-suited for frequent and long power cuts.

How much backup can I expect from an inverter battery?

Backup time depends on battery capacity (Ah) and connected load. A 150Ah battery typically provides 3–4 hours of backup for essential appliances like fans, lights, and a TV under moderate usage conditions.

Is a pure sine wave better than a square wave inverter?

Yes, pure sine wave inverters are better as they provide smoother, safer power output compatible with sensitive devices like laptops and refrigerators. They are more efficient but cost slightly more than square wave models.

Top 3 features of best inverter with battery

Inverter with battery under 25,000

Inverter Capacity

Battery Capacity

Waveform Type

Luminous Zelio+1100 + RC18000TT 150Ah900VA150AhPure Sine Wave
Luminous Eco Watt Neo 700 + RC15000ST 120Ah600VA120AhSquare Wave
Luminous Eco Volt Neo 850 + RC18000ST 150Ah700VA150AhPure Sine Wave
Luminous Eco Volt Neo 850 + RC15000PRO 120Ah700VA120AhPure Sine Wave
Luminous Zolt 1100 + RC25000 200Ah900VA200AhPure Sine Wave
Luminous Power Sine 800 + RC18000ST PRO 150Ah700VA150AhPure Sine Wave
Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 + RC18000 150Ah900VA150AhPure Sine Wave
Okaya ATSW1175 + OPSJT19060 160Ah925VA160AhPure Sine Wave
Genus Winner 1200 + GTT250 220Ah900VA220AhPure Sine Wave
Genus Challenger 1100 + GTT240 150Ah825VA150AhPure Sine Wave

FAQs on Inverter with Battery under ₹25,000

  • What is an inverter and battery combo?

    It's a bundled set of an inverter and compatible battery that provides backup power during electricity outages.

  • How long does an inverter battery last?

    A well-maintained inverter battery typically lasts 3 to 5 years, depending on usage and type.

  • Which inverter is best for home use?

    Pure sine wave inverters with a capacity of 700–900VA are ideal for most household needs.

  • Can I run a fridge on an inverter?

    Yes, but ensure the inverter and battery have sufficient capacity to handle the fridge's power load.

  • How do I maintain an inverter battery?

    Check water levels regularly, keep terminals clean, and ensure proper ventilation for longer battery life.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Story Saved
