Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
Energy efficient inverters to avoid darkness in your home

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 21, 2025 09:30 AM IST

Looking for a smart inverter for your home? Check out our list of top 8 energy-efficient inverters that are perfect for your needs.

FAQs

Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

Luminous Zolt 1700 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 1500VA/24V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 2 Inverter Batteries | Smart Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

Luminous NXG 1450 Solar Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 1450VA Pure Sinewave with ISOT Technology | Intelligent Load Sharing | Reliable Power Backup | LCD Display | with 36 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹7,299

Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 3 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹6,699

V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹6,200

Livguard | Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Small Shops | 900VA/12V Inverter with Smart Artificial Intelligence | Supports 1 Battery | Free Installation | Best Class 3 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹4,938

Livguard Smart SINE 1100i Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | Multi Function LCD Display with WiFi connectivity and Mob App Control View Details checkDetails

₹6,382

In today's world, having a reliable inverter is essential to ensure uninterrupted power supply. With the advancement in technology, now you can find smart inverters that are not only energy-efficient but also cater to specific needs. In this article, we have curated a list of the 8 best energy-efficient inverters for your home, focusing on features like smart connectivity, solar power compatibility, and hybrid technology. Whether you are looking for a basic inverter for your home or a high-end solar-powered inverter, we have got you covered.

Advanced smart inverter ensures efficient, reliable, and intelligent power management seamlessly.
Advanced smart inverter ensures efficient, reliable, and intelligent power management seamlessly.

The Luminous Zelio 1100 Sinewave Inverter is a smart inverter that comes with a sleek design and advanced features. With a capacity of 900 VA, it is suitable for running appliances like fans, lights, and televisions during power outages. Its key features include a display to show power backup time, hassle-free battery water level maintenance, and protection against short circuits and overloads.

Specifications

Capacity
900 VA
Waveform
Sinewave
Display
Yes
Battery Maintenance
Hassle-free water level maintenance
Protection
Short circuit and overload protection

Reasons to buy

Sleek design

Advanced features

Hassle-free battery maintenance

Reasons to avoid

Not suitable for high-power appliances

Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty

The Luminous Zolt 1700 Sinewave Inverter is a high-capacity smart inverter designed for larger power needs. With a capacity of 1400 VA, it can run multiple appliances simultaneously, making it perfect for larger homes or offices. It features a comprehensive display for real-time monitoring, compatibility with solar power, and protection against deep discharge and overcharge.

Specifications

Capacity
1400 VA
Waveform
Sinewave
Display
Comprehensive real-time monitoring
Solar Power
Compatible
Protection
Deep discharge and overcharge protection

Reasons to buy

High capacity

Real-time monitoring

Solar power compatibility

Reasons to avoid

May be overkill for smaller homes

Luminous Zolt 1700 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 1500VA/24V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 2 Inverter Batteries | Smart Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty

The Luminous Solar Inverter NXG1400 Home is a cutting-edge smart inverter designed for solar power compatibility. With built-in solar charge controllers, it can efficiently harness solar energy to power your home. It features a digital display for monitoring solar power generation, compatibility with all types of batteries, and protection against reverse polarity and short circuits.

Specifications

Solar Compatibility
Built-in solar charge controllers
Display
Digital display for solar power monitoring
Battery Compatibility
All types of batteries
Protection
Reverse polarity and short circuit protection

Reasons to buy

Solar power compatibility

Digital display for monitoring

Universal battery compatibility

Reasons to avoid

May require additional investment for solar panels

Luminous NXG 1450 Solar Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 1450VA Pure Sinewave with ISOT Technology | Intelligent Load Sharing | Reliable Power Backup | LCD Display | with 36 Months Warranty

The Microtek 1125Va Hybrid Sinewave Inverter is a versatile smart inverter that combines the benefits of both grid power and solar power. It features a hybrid technology that automatically switches between grid power and solar power based on availability. With a capacity of 900 VA, it can power a wide range of appliances, making it suitable for both urban and rural areas.

Specifications

Capacity
900 VA
Waveform
Hybrid Sinewave
Technology
Automatic hybrid switching
Compatibility
Suitable for urban and rural areas
Protection
Overload and short circuit protection

Reasons to buy

Versatile hybrid technology

Automatic power switching

Suitable for urban and rural areas

Reasons to avoid

May require professional installation

Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 3 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

The V-Guard Bluetooth Connectivity Sinewave Inverter is a smart inverter that offers advanced connectivity features. It can be paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth for real-time monitoring and control. With a capacity of 900 VA, it is suitable for running essential appliances with ease. It features an intuitive mobile app for remote management and protection against voltage fluctuations.

Specifications

Capacity
900 VA
Waveform
Sinewave
Connectivity
Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone control
App
Intuitive mobile app for remote management
Protection
Voltage fluctuation protection

Reasons to buy

Bluetooth connectivity

Intuitive mobile app

Voltage fluctuation protection

Reasons to avoid

Requires smartphone for advanced control

V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty

The Microtek HB 1275 Inverter is a reliable smart inverter that offers seamless power backup for your home. With a capacity of 900 VA, it can power essential appliances like fans, lights, and computers. It features a sleek design, advanced battery management, and protection against high temperatures and deep discharge.

Specifications

Capacity
900 VA
Design
Sleek and compact
Battery Management
Advanced battery management
Protection
High temperature and deep discharge protection

Reasons to buy

Reliable power backup

Sleek design

Advanced battery management

Reasons to avoid

Limited connectivity features

Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

The Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence is a next-generation smart inverter that offers unparalleled efficiency and reliability. It features AI-based power management for optimized performance and energy savings. With a capacity of 900 VA, it can power a wide range of appliances and features advanced protection against overloads and short circuits.

Specifications

Capacity
900 VA
Technology
Artificial Intelligence-based power management
Efficiency
Optimized performance for energy savings
Protection
Overload and short circuit protection

Reasons to buy

AI-based power management

Energy-efficient performance

Advanced protection features

Reasons to avoid

May require professional setup for AI integration

Livguard | Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Small Shops | 900VA/12V Inverter with Smart Artificial Intelligence | Supports 1 Battery | Free Installation | Best Class 3 Years Warranty

The Livguard SINE 1100i Inverter with Connectivity is a feature-packed smart inverter designed for modern homes. With a capacity of 900 VA, it can power essential appliances with ease. It features Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone control, advanced battery management, and protection against voltage fluctuations and overload.

Specifications

Capacity
900 VA
Connectivity
Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone control
Battery Management
Advanced battery management
Protection
Voltage fluctuation and overload protection

Reasons to buy

Bluetooth connectivity

Advanced battery management

Protection features

Reasons to avoid

Limited capacity for larger homes

Livguard Smart SINE 1100i Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | Multi Function LCD Display with WiFi connectivity and Mob App Control

smart inverter Top Features Comparison:

Best invertersCapacityWaveformConnectivity
Luminous Zelio 1100 Sinewave Inverter900 VASinewaveNo
Luminous Zolt 1700 Sinewave Inverter1400 VASinewaveNo
Luminous Solar Inverter NXG1400 Home1400 VASinewaveNo
Microtek 1125Va Hybrid Sinewave Inverter900 VAHybrid SinewaveNo
V-Guard Bluetooth Connectivity Sinewave Inverter900 VASinewaveBluetooth
Microtek HB 1275 Inverter900 VASinewaveNo
Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence900 VASinewaveNo
Livguard SINE 1100i Inverter with Connectivity900 VASinewaveBluetooth

FAQs on smart inverter

  • What is the price range of these smart inverters?

    The price range of these smart inverters varies from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 20,000, depending on the capacity and features.

  • Are these inverters suitable for solar power compatibility?

    Yes, several of these smart inverters are compatible with solar power and come with built-in solar charge controllers for efficient energy harnessing.

  • Do these inverters require professional installation?

    While some inverters may require professional installation, many can be set up easily with the help of installation guides provided by the manufacturers.

  • What are the warranty options for these smart inverters?

    Most of these smart inverters come with a standard warranty of 1-2 years, with additional warranty options available for purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

