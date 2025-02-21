Livguard | Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Small Shops | 900VA/12V Inverter with Smart Artificial Intelligence | Supports 1 Battery | Free Installation | Best Class 3 Years Warranty View Details
In today's world, having a reliable inverter is essential to ensure uninterrupted power supply. With the advancement in technology, now you can find smart inverters that are not only energy-efficient but also cater to specific needs. In this article, we have curated a list of the 8 best energy-efficient inverters for your home, focusing on features like smart connectivity, solar power compatibility, and hybrid technology. Whether you are looking for a basic inverter for your home or a high-end solar-powered inverter, we have got you covered.
Loading Suggestions...
The Luminous Zelio 1100 Sinewave Inverter is a smart inverter that comes with a sleek design and advanced features. With a capacity of 900 VA, it is suitable for running appliances like fans, lights, and televisions during power outages. Its key features include a display to show power backup time, hassle-free battery water level maintenance, and protection against short circuits and overloads.
Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty
Loading Suggestions...
The Luminous Zolt 1700 Sinewave Inverter is a high-capacity smart inverter designed for larger power needs. With a capacity of 1400 VA, it can run multiple appliances simultaneously, making it perfect for larger homes or offices. It features a comprehensive display for real-time monitoring, compatibility with solar power, and protection against deep discharge and overcharge.
Luminous Zolt 1700 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 1500VA/24V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 2 Inverter Batteries | Smart Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty
Loading Suggestions...
The Luminous Solar Inverter NXG1400 Home is a cutting-edge smart inverter designed for solar power compatibility. With built-in solar charge controllers, it can efficiently harness solar energy to power your home. It features a digital display for monitoring solar power generation, compatibility with all types of batteries, and protection against reverse polarity and short circuits.
Specifications
Solar Compatibility
Built-in solar charge controllers
Display
Digital display for solar power monitoring
Battery Compatibility
All types of batteries
Protection
Reverse polarity and short circuit protection
Reasons to buy
Solar power compatibility
Digital display for monitoring
Universal battery compatibility
Reasons to avoid
May require additional investment for solar panels
Luminous NXG 1450 Solar Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 1450VA Pure Sinewave with ISOT Technology | Intelligent Load Sharing | Reliable Power Backup | LCD Display | with 36 Months Warranty
Loading Suggestions...
The Microtek 1125Va Hybrid Sinewave Inverter is a versatile smart inverter that combines the benefits of both grid power and solar power. It features a hybrid technology that automatically switches between grid power and solar power based on availability. With a capacity of 900 VA, it can power a wide range of appliances, making it suitable for both urban and rural areas.
Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 3 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops
Loading Suggestions...
The V-Guard Bluetooth Connectivity Sinewave Inverter is a smart inverter that offers advanced connectivity features. It can be paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth for real-time monitoring and control. With a capacity of 900 VA, it is suitable for running essential appliances with ease. It features an intuitive mobile app for remote management and protection against voltage fluctuations.
V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty
Loading Suggestions...
The Microtek HB 1275 Inverter is a reliable smart inverter that offers seamless power backup for your home. With a capacity of 900 VA, it can power essential appliances like fans, lights, and computers. It features a sleek design, advanced battery management, and protection against high temperatures and deep discharge.
Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops
Loading Suggestions...
The Livguard Inverter with Artificial Intelligence is a next-generation smart inverter that offers unparalleled efficiency and reliability. It features AI-based power management for optimized performance and energy savings. With a capacity of 900 VA, it can power a wide range of appliances and features advanced protection against overloads and short circuits.
Livguard | Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Small Shops | 900VA/12V Inverter with Smart Artificial Intelligence | Supports 1 Battery | Free Installation | Best Class 3 Years Warranty
Loading Suggestions...
The Livguard SINE 1100i Inverter with Connectivity is a feature-packed smart inverter designed for modern homes. With a capacity of 900 VA, it can power essential appliances with ease. It features Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone control, advanced battery management, and protection against voltage fluctuations and overload.
The price range of these smart inverters varies from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 20,000, depending on the capacity and features.
Are these inverters suitable for solar power compatibility?
Yes, several of these smart inverters are compatible with solar power and come with built-in solar charge controllers for efficient energy harnessing.
Do these inverters require professional installation?
While some inverters may require professional installation, many can be set up easily with the help of installation guides provided by the manufacturers.
What are the warranty options for these smart inverters?
Most of these smart inverters come with a standard warranty of 1-2 years, with additional warranty options available for purchase.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.