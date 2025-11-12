Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
Add charm to your viewing experience with projectors for home theatres on Amazon

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 08:00 am IST

Transform movie nights with Amazon’s best home projectors. Enjoy immersive visuals, sharp sound, and a true theatre experience from the comfort of your home.

BIGASUO Smart Projector with Android 11 HD Projector 1080P 4K WiFi6 BT Home Theater Video Projector 180° Rotatable Stand Car Keystone Correction for Mobile Phone TV Stick (BGP16)

₹2,999

WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native, White

₹5,990

Crossbeats Lumex Cine Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080p, Mini Projector for Room,16000 Lumens Android OS, Built-in - Netflix, Prime, YouTube, Portable, Speaker, WiFi, 300 Display Cinema

₹13,489

XGIMI 2025 New Launch MoGo 4 Portable Projector, Google TV with Licensed Netflix, 450 ISO Lumens, 2.5 Hours of Playtime, 360° Adjustable Stand, 2 x 6W Harman Kardon, Outdoor Projector, Sunset Filter

₹54,999

Zebronics PixaPlay® 73 Android Smart Projector, 720p Native, Support 4K, OTT Apps (Netflix, PrimeVideo, Hotstar), 200° Rotatable, 3300 Lumens, Auto Keystone, Miracast, 3W Speaker, 130 Screen, WiFi|BT

₹5,499

E GATE Atom 3X | Real Full HD 1080p Native, 13.0 Automatic Android Projector | 300 ISO | Rotatable Design | 4K HDR Support | Inbuilt Netflix, Prime | ARC-HDMI, USB, Wifi-6, BT, Screen Mirroring, Egate

₹7,390

BenQ TH575 4K Compatible Full HD Home Cinema Projector 3800 ANSI lumens, Excellent 1.07 Billion Colors, Upto 200inches Screen Size,16ms Low Input Lag,10W Chamber Speaker, HDMI

₹64,990

Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector with Built-in Stand, Supports 1080p, 2200 Lumens, Ceiling Mountable, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, Auto Keystone, 720p HD Native, 3W Speaker, Adjustable Height & Angle

₹5,399

Movie nights hit differently when the screen feels larger than life. Projectors for home theatre turn any wall into a private cinema, adding charm, depth, and drama to your viewing experience. Amazon’s range of projectors for home theatre brings you crystal-clear visuals, powerful sound, and compact designs suited for cosy living rooms or full-scale theatre setups.

Get a projector for home theatre today.
Get a projector for home theatre today.

From family movie marathons to immersive gaming sessions, these devices create a big-screen experience without the cinema queues. Affordable, practical, and easy to set up, the latest projectors on Amazon are here to make every watch night unforgettable.

The BIGASUO Smart Projector transforms any room into a cinematic retreat. With its 4K support, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and 180° rotatable stand, setup is quick and flexible. The Android 11 interface runs smoothly for streaming apps, and Bluetooth support adds extra convenience. Compact, crisp, and clever, it delivers high-definition brilliance that makes every movie night or game session effortlessly immersive.

Specifications

Resolution
Full HD 1080p with 4K support
Operating System
Android 11
Connectivity
WiFi 6 and Bluetooth
Design
180° rotatable stand
Compatibility
Mobile, TV stick, and streaming devices
The WZATCO Yuva Go is a future-ready projector for binge-watchers and gamers alike. Powered by Android 13, it delivers seamless 1080p visuals with 4K support. The auto and 4D keystone correction keep the picture perfectly aligned, while built-in apps like Netflix and Prime make streaming effortless. With Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and ARC support, it ensures smooth performance for modern smart homes.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 720p, supports 1080p and 4K
Operating System
Android 13.0
Features
Auto and 4D keystone correction
Connectivity
WiFi 6, Bluetooth, ARC
Streaming
Built-in Netflix, Prime, and mirroring options
Crossbeats Lumex Cine is all about scale and sharpness. With a stunning 300-inch display and, 16000 lumens brightness, it turns even small rooms into private theatres. The Android OS brings built-in Netflix and YouTube, while Wi-Fi keeps streaming smooth. Its integrated speaker and compact build make it portable yet powerful, ideal for anyone chasing cinematic experiences without leaving home.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080p, 4K support
Brightness
16000 lumens
Display Size
Up to 300 inches
Operating System
Android OS with built-in OTT apps
Connectivity
WiFi and inbuilt speaker
XGIMI MoGo 4 brings a premium outdoor-ready experience to life. Its 450 ISO lumens brightness, dual Harman Kardon speakers, and Google TV integration make it truly plug-and-play. The built-in Netflix licence and 360° adjustable stand offer convenience, while the 2.5-hour battery life supports uninterrupted viewing. Stylish, portable, and remarkably sharp, it delivers high-end projection in a travel-sized package.

Specifications

Resolution
Supports Full HD playback
Brightness
450 ISO lumens
Audio
Dual 6W Harman Kardon speakers
Operating System
Google TV with licensed Netflix
Battery Life
2.5 hours of continuous playtime
Zebronics PixaPlay 73 combines simplicity and performance. Its 3300 lumens brightness and auto keystone correction make viewing seamless, even in moderate lighting. The 200° rotatable design and 130-inch screen support create flexibility in placement. With OTT apps preloaded and wireless connectivity options, this projector fits neatly into both casual and dedicated home setups.

Specifications

Resolution
720p native, 4K support
Brightness
3300 lumens
Design
200° rotatable frame
Connectivity
WiFi, Bluetooth, Miracast
Features
Auto keystone and OTT apps built-in
The E Gate Atom 3X brings theatre-grade clarity home with its native Full HD resolution and Android 13. Designed with 4K HDR support, it offers stunning contrast and colour. WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and multiple input options make streaming and device pairing easy. Compact yet powerful, it provides immersive viewing in both small and large spaces, ideal for modern home theatres.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080p, 4K HDR support
Brightness
300 ISO lumens
Operating System
Android 13.0
Connectivity
WiFi 6, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
Features
Screen mirroring and built-in OTT apps
BenQ TH575 delivers a genuine theatre feel with 3800 ANSI lumens brightness and lifelike colour accuracy. Its ultra-low input lag of 16ms makes it perfect for gaming and sports. The 10W chamber speaker and 200-inch projection size fill rooms with immersive sound and visuals. Built for enthusiasts who value quality and reliability, this projector redefines home entertainment.

Specifications

Resolution
Full HD with 4K compatibility
Brightness
3800 ANSI lumens
Screen Size
Up to 200 inches
Audio
10W chamber speaker
Latency
16ms low input lag
Portronics Beem 520 delivers vibrant, crisp visuals for compact home setups. Its built-in stand and adjustable angle make positioning effortless. The 2200 lumens brightness enhances clarity, while the auto keystone ensures alignment. With Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and preloaded streaming options, it’s a handy all-rounder for both entertainment and presentations. Small, sleek, and functional, it punches above its size.

Specifications

Resolution
720p native, supports 1080p
Brightness
2200 lumens
Design
Built-in stand with height and angle adjustment
Connectivity
WiFi and Bluetooth
Audio
Integrated 3W speaker

Which projector is best for large-screen cinematic experiences?

The Crossbeats Lumex Cine delivers stunning visuals on a massive 300-inch screen with 16000 lumens brightness, perfect for creating a theatre-like atmosphere in spacious living rooms.

What is the ideal projector for portable use or travel?

The XGIMI MoGo 4 is lightweight, battery-powered, and compact, offering 2.5 hours of playtime with built-in speakers and Google TV access for effortless entertainment anywhere.

Which projector offers the best value for everyday streaming?

The Zebronics PixaPlay 73 balances affordability and performance with 3300 lumens brightness, built-in OTT apps, and wireless connectivity, making it ideal for daily binge-watching or casual gaming.

What should gamers look for in a home projector?

The BenQ TH575 stands out for its ultra-low 16ms input lag, sharp Full HD output, and powerful audio, giving gamers smooth, immersive performance on large screens.

Top 3 features of the best projectors for home theatre

Projector for home theatreResolution SupportBrightness / LumensOperating System / Smart FeaturesSpecial Feature
BIGASUO Smart ProjectorFull HD 1080p, supports 4KHigh-definition outputAndroid 11 with WiFi 6 & Bluetooth180° rotatable stand and car keystone correction
WZATCO Yuva GoNative 720p, supports 1080p & 4KModerate brightnessAndroid 13.0 with OTT appsAuto & 4D keystone correction, rotatable design
Crossbeats Lumex CineNative 1080p, 4K support16000 lumensAndroid OS with Netflix, Prime, YouTube300-inch display with built-in speaker
XGIMI MoGo 4Full HD playback450 ISO lumensGoogle TV with licensed Netflix360° adjustable stand and 2.5-hour battery life
Zebronics PixaPlay 73720p native, supports 4K3300 lumensAndroid Smart OS with OTT apps200° rotatable design and auto keystone
E Gate Atom 3XNative 1080p, 4K HDR support300 ISO lumensAndroid 13.0 Smart ProjectorScreen mirroring, WiFi 6, and multiple ports
BenQ TH575Full HD, 4K compatible3800 ANSI lumensProprietary interface16ms low input lag and 10W chamber speaker
Portronics Beem 520720p native, supports 1080p2200 lumensSmart LED interfaceBuilt-in stand with height and angle adjustment
  • Can home projectors replace televisions completely?

    Yes, many modern projectors offer Full HD or 4K resolution, bright visuals, and built-in speakers, making them a practical alternative to TVs for immersive home entertainment.

  • Do projectors work well in daylight or bright rooms?

    High-lumen models such as BenQ TH575 and Crossbeats Lumex Cine perform well in brighter environments, while lower-lumen options are better suited for dimly lit rooms.

  • Can I stream Netflix or YouTube directly on these projectors?

    Yes, projectors like BIGASUO, WZATCO Yuva Go, and E Gate Atom 3X include Android systems with preloaded OTT apps, allowing direct streaming without extra devices.

  • Are portable projectors suitable for outdoor movie nights?

    Absolutely. Models such as XGIMI MoGo 4 feature built-in batteries, sturdy stands, and high-quality speakers, making them perfect for outdoor setups and travel-friendly entertainment.

  • How often should I clean or maintain a projector?

    Clean the air vents and lens every few weeks to prevent dust build-up. Regular maintenance ensures consistent brightness, sharp visuals, and extends overall projector life.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

