Adobe brings Firefly app to mobile for AI image and video generation: Details

Gone are the days when we used to rely on web-based applications to access AI-related tools. Now, AI startups and companies have made their services more accessible by bringing mobile applications, making it easier to carry out tasks on the go. With ChatGPT and Gemini mobile app dominating the AI market, Adobe has also announced a new Firefly app for Android and iOS users. It says the app will help creators or users in “AI-assisted ideation, creation and production”. In the Adobe Firefly app, users will be able to access its image- and video-generation models along with third-party AI models. Know more about how this new mobile-based app will help creative minds. Adobe Firefly app brings AI-based image and video generation tools to mobile. Know about its features and capabilities.(Adobe)

Also read: Adobe launches the Photoshop Beta app for Android smartphones: Everything you need to know

Adobe Firefly app: Features and what’s new

Adobe is bringing Firefly image and video generation capabilities to mobile via a standalone app. This will allow users to edit images and videos with the help of AI. Within the Adobe Firefly app, users can get access to Adobe’s in-house AI models along with GPT image generation, Imagen 3, Veo 2, Flux 1.1 Pro, and more on a single roof. The app is capable of generating and editing long as well as short form videos in high quality right on the smartphone, without the need for a laptop or web browser.

The Firefly app will empower users with Text-to-image, text-to-video, and image-to-video tools with features like Generative Expand, which enables users to expand the size of an image, Generative Remove, allowing users to remove objects, and finally Generative Fill. Users can also generate 3D scene images with “Scene to Image”, which is currently running in beta. It should also be noted that Adobe is the first company to bring text-to-video tools to mobile, making it stand out from the crowd.

Also read: Apple to launch major Siri AI upgrade with iOS 26.4 by March 2026

Additionally, the Adobe Firefly app brings cross-device access with Creative Cloud sync that automatically saves the project, allowing users to access it on desktop apps of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere Pro. Lastly, the mobile also brings Photoshop, Lightroom and Adobe Express tools to create social content, presentations, and others.

The Firefly mobile app is now available on iOS and Android. Users can download the app from the App Store and Google Play Store. Creative Cloud Pro subscribers can get access to all the latest features and AI models of the Firefly app.

Mobile Finder: Google Pixel 10 Pro LATEST specs, features, and price