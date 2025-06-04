Adobe Photoshop finally comes to Android: Everything you need to know

Adobe Photoshop is arguably its most popular tool ever, and it is safe to say that Photoshop has played a major part in Adobe's success. And now that its portfolio has grown across multiple categories and tools, the brand has finally released Photoshop for Android. Adobe Photoshop for Android is currently in beta.(Adobe)

The company on 4 June announced that the Adobe Photoshop beta is now available for download for free on Google Play on Android devices.

The company says that the Photoshop Android app gets Photoshop's mainstay capabilities, including tools like layering, masking, and Firefly-powered Generative Fill.

What you get with the Adobe Photoshop mobile app for Android

Currently, Adobe says that the software version is in beta, and that you can use the app's features for free during the initial beta period.

As of now, features that are available include being able to combine and blend images using core Photoshop tools like selections, layers, and masks. You can also quickly remove or replace parts of an image using the Tap Select tool.

Next, you can brush away distractions quickly using tools like the spot healing brush. And then, of course, you have AI tricks, including Firefly-powered generative AI features like Generative Fill to add elements and transform them. Additionally, there are also going to be free Adobe Stock assets and features like Magic Wand, Object Select, being able to refine images with Remove and Clone Stamp, and being able to control layers with blend modes and more.

Adobe Photoshop for Android compatibility

The company says that Adobe Photoshop Beta is going to be available on the Google Play Store. You can download it right now from this link. However, compatibility is only for devices running Android 11 or later, and the devices must be powerful and have 6 GB of RAM as a minimum. Adobe recommends having 8 GB or more RAM for optimal performance. So, if you want the best performance on your Android device, run it on a phone that has at least 8 GB RAM.

Also, if you are an iOS user, the app has been available on the platform for a while now, and you can already download it from the Apple App Store.

