Al Gore steps down from Apple’s board because he’s too old

Al Gore, former US Vice President will be retiring from Apple's Board of Directors, because “he's too old to be renominated,” Bloomberg reported. James Bell, former CFO of The Boeing Company, is also stepping down due to age, both being 75. Former US Vice President Al Gore (REUTERS)

On Thursday, the company made the announcement, citing a policy where directors do not seek reelection after reaching the age of 75. This shake-up is atypical for Apple's board, which typically experiences minimal retirements at any given time, according to the report.

Gore, the longest-serving member since his joining in 2003, during Steve Jobs' CEO tenure and before the iPhone's existence, is leaving a notable legacy.

Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged Gore's substantial contributions, from unwavering support for user privacy to unparalleled knowledge in environmental and climate issues. “Al has contributed an incredible amount to our work — from his unconditional support for protecting our users’ privacy, to his incomparable knowledge of environment and climate issues,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

“James’s dedication has been extraordinary, and we’re thankful for the important perspectives and deep expertise he’s offered on audit, finance, and so much more over the years,” he added.

To fill the void, Apple nominated Wanda Austin, former president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, known for advocating STEM education. “Wanda has spent decades advancing technology on behalf of humanity, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to Apple’s board of directors,” CNN quoted Apple CEO Tim Cook in a statement on Thursday, saying.

Who is Wanda Austin?

Austin, the newly proposed nominee, possesses a notable history of “driving innovation and influencing corporate strategy,” as stated by Apple. While she has been a prominent supporter of US space exploration initiatives, a field not directly linked to Apple's activities, her election to the board will be subject to approval at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Febraury 28.

Wanda Austin(Bloomberg)

What about others ?

Despite the age policy, another director, Ronald Sugar, will turn 76 this year and is not scheduled to step down from the board. Apple explained that Sugar is staying on “in consideration of the significant recent transitions in board composition and the value of retaining directors who have developed deep insights into the company during their tenure.”

Considering Apple's justification for retaining Sugar, it remains uncertain whether the policy will be applicable to Chairman Arthur Levinson, who will turn 75 next year.

(With Bloomberg inputs)